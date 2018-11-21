SALT LAKE CITY — Sure, airports aren’t the most pleasant of places and travel mishaps can be downright irritating, but have you ever been so angry that you lit your pants on fire?

What happened: A man in Pakistan is receiving some press after he became so angry about his flight being canceled that he tried to light his own luggage on fire.

According to Travel and Leisure, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-607 from Islamabad International Airport to Gilgit, Pakistan, was originally scheduled to depart at 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 15.

Due technical issues, the flight was delayed an hour. Thrillist reported that the flight was ultimately cancelled after bad weather rolled in, causing passengers to break out in protest.

One traveler captured footage of an unnamed man, who had lost his temper over the flight, trying to light his clothes on fire in the airport lobby.

Islamabad airport protest Islamabad airport protest Posted by Updates on Thursday, November 15, 2018

Not having it: In the video, the man appears to light one piece of clothing on fire, he then proceeds to use it to try and ignite the rest of his luggage.

At one point, another man, whom the New Zealand Herald identified as a guard, tries to extinguish the fire. He gets kicked away by the furious fire starter.

Airport security then surrounds the angry man, who offers his hands to be arrested.

According to Newsweek, PIA has elected to “forgive and forget” the incident.