SALT LAKE CITY — Sure, airports aren’t the most pleasant of places and travel mishaps can be downright irritating, but have you ever been so angry that you lit your pants on fire?
What happened: A man in Pakistan is receiving some press after he became so angry about his flight being canceled that he tried to light his own luggage on fire.Comment on this story
- According to Travel and Leisure, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-607 from Islamabad International Airport to Gilgit, Pakistan, was originally scheduled to depart at 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 15.
- Due technical issues, the flight was delayed an hour. Thrillist reported that the flight was ultimately cancelled after bad weather rolled in, causing passengers to break out in protest.
- One traveler captured footage of an unnamed man, who had lost his temper over the flight, trying to light his clothes on fire in the airport lobby.
Not having it: In the video, the man appears to light one piece of clothing on fire, he then proceeds to use it to try and ignite the rest of his luggage.
- At one point, another man, whom the New Zealand Herald identified as a guard, tries to extinguish the fire. He gets kicked away by the furious fire starter.
- Airport security then surrounds the angry man, who offers his hands to be arrested.
According to Newsweek, PIA has elected to “forgive and forget” the incident.