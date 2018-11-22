Here's a list of holiday-related special programming on local broadcast and select cable/satellite channels for 2018.

Editor's note: As always, TV schedules are subject to change at the discretion of the network, cable and local programmers. This list includes holiday-related special programming on local broadcast and select cable/satellite channels. It does not include holiday-themed episodes of regularly scheduled series. Depending on your cable/satellite provider, you may need to adjust time periods for programming on some channels. For the Hallmark, UPtv and Freeform channels, only the premieres of shows are listed; see hallmarkchannel.com/christmas, uptv.com/featured/christmas and freeform.go.com/25-days-of-christmas for a complete list. This is not an all-inclusive list.

Friday, Nov. 23

A Madea Christmas, 6 p.m., USA, 2013 movie

Poinsettias for Christmas, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie

Frosty the Snowman, 7 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 7 p.m., Ch. 5, Animation

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation

Frosty Returns, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation

Trolls Holiday, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 5, Animation

Every Other Holiday, 8 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

A Madea Christmas, 8 p.m., USA, 2013 movie

Shane Mahood Financial advisor Darcy Fitzwilliam returns home from the for the holidays and quickly reconnects with her high school nemesis, Luke Bennett, in Hallmark's "Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe."

Saturday, Nov. 24

Christmas Everlasting, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie

Every Day Is Christmas, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure, 6:30 a.m., Freeform, 2011 movie

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire, 7 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation

Christmas Harmony, 8 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

The Story of Santa Claus 8 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation

The Family Man, 8:10 p.m., USA, 2000 movie

Sunday, Nov. 25

Christmas Under the Stars: Gentri and Lexi Walker, 6 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

It’s a Wonderful Life, 6 p.m., USA, 1946 movie

Jingle Belle, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Angel, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2009 movie

The Truth About Christmas, 7 p.m., Freeform, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Perfection, 8 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Under the Stars: Gentri and Lexi Walker, 10 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Monday, Nov. 26

Albert Camicioli, Freeform Freeform's "The Truth About Christmas" stars Kali Hawk as Jillian and Damon Dayoub as George.

The Truth About Christmas, 10 a.m., Freeform, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Angel, 12:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2009 movie

The Great Christmas Light Fight, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Special

The Great Christmas Light Fight, 8 p.m., Ch. 4, Special

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 7 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Tabernacle Choir and Rolando Villazon, 6 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Christmas in Rockefeller Center, 7 p.m., Ch. 5, Holiday music

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, 7 p.m., Ch. 5, Special

Tabernacle Choir and Rolando Villazon, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Thursday, Nov. 29

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation

Toy Story That Time Forgot, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation

Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, 8 p.m., Ch. 4, Special

Jingle All the Way 2, 10 p.m., Freeform, 2014 TV movie

Friday, Nov. 30

Christmas Miracle at Sage Creek, 3 p.m., BYUtv, 2005 movie

Christmas on the Coast, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Under the Stars: Gentri and Lexi Walker, 5 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

A Very Nutty Christmas, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

48 Christmas Wishes, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2017 TV movie

48 Christmas Wishes, 10 p.m., BYUtv, 2017 TV movie

Saturday, Dec. 1

Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, 9 a.m., Freeform, Special

Rick Steves’ European Christmas, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 7, Special

Carpenters Christmas Memories, 5 p.m., Ch. 7, Documentary

Beyond Tomorrow, 6 p.m., TCM, 1940 movie

Mingle All the Way, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie

A Twist of Christmas, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Wonderland, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie

A Madea Christmas, 7 p.m., USA, 2013 movie

The Bishop’s Wife, 7:45 p.m., TCM, 1947 movie

Love for Christmas, 8 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

Chandler Christmas Getaway, 9 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Sunday, Dec. 2

The Perfect Christmas, 3 a.m., Ch. 12, 2012 TV movie

Ford Holiday River Parade, noon, Ch. 14, Special

A Christmas Switch, 3 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Catch, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Under the Stars: BYU Vocal Point, 5 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Christmas Devotional, 6 p.m., BYUtv, First Presidency

Christmas on the Coast, 6 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

The Christmas Pact, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

A Majestic Christmas, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie

The Shop Around the Corner, 6 p.m., TCM, 1940 movie

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie

Shoelaces for Christmas, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie

Getting to the Nutcracker, 8 p.m., Ch. 9, Documentary

Holiday Affair, 8 p.m., TCM, 1949 movie

National Tree Lighting Ceremony, 8 p.m., Ovation/REELZ, Washington

A Star for Christmas, 8 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Catch, 9 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Under the Stars: BYU Vocal Point, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Church of Jesus Christ Christmas Devotional, 10 p.m., BYUtv, First Presidency

BYUtv BYUtv presents its annual holiday film for 2018, "Shoelaces for Christmas," based on the novel by Craig S. Buehner.

Monday, Dec. 3

Love for Christmas, 3 a.m., Ch. 12, 2012 TV movie

Shoelaces for Christmas, 12:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie

The Great Christmas Light Fight, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Special

Pop Up Santa Holiday Special, 7:30 p.m., Freeform, Special

Tuesday, Dec. 4

A Christmas Switch, 8 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

This Christmas, 2:10 p.m., Freeform, 2007 movie

Rick Steves’ European Christmas, 9 p.m., Ch. 7, Special

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Christmas Under the Stars: Five for Fighting, 6 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Christmas Under the Stars: Five for Fighting, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Thursday, Dec. 6

It’s a Wonderful Life, 6 p.m., USA, 1946 movie

A Charlie Brown Christmas, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, 8 p.m., Ch. 4, Special

Friday, Dec. 7

48 Christmas Wishes, 12:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2017 TV movie

Christmas Catch, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Lost and Found, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

The Family Holiday, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2007 TV movie

Christmas at Belmont, 8 p.m., Ch. 7, Holiday music

The Family Holiday, 9 p.m., BYUtv, 2007 TV movie

A Belle for Christmas, 9:55 p.m., Freeform, 2014 movie

Lifetime "Christmas Lost and Found" airs on Lifetime.

Saturday, Dec. 8

The Perfect Christmas, noon, Ch. 12, 2012 TV movie

The Family Holiday, 3 p.m., BYUtv, 2007 TV movie

Michael Faraday Christmas Lecture, 3 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

Christmas Under the Stars: BYU Vocal Point, 5 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic, 6 p.m., Freeform, Special

Holiday Inn, 6 p.m., TCM, 1942 movie

Homegrown Christmas, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie

Santa’s Boots, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Special

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 7 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation

Chandler Christmas Getaway, 7 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Memories of Christmas, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie

Frosty the Snowman, 8 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation

The Man Who Came to Dinner, 8 p.m., TCM, 1942 movie

Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation

48 Christmas Wishes, 9 p.m., BYUtv, 2017 TV movie

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic, 11 p.m., Freeform, Special

Crown Media "Memories of Christmas" airs on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

Sunday, Dec. 9

Church of Jesus Christ Christmas Devotional, 4 p.m., BYUtv, First Presidency

Christmas With a Prince, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

A Christmas in Tennessee, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Under the Stars: Train, 6 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

It Happened on Fifth Avenue, 6 p.m., TCM, 1947 movie

Welcome to Christmas, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie

A Christmas Village, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie

Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas, 8 p.m., Ch. 9, Documentary

O. Henry’s Full House, 8:15 p.m., TCM, 1952 movie

Christmas With a Prince, 9 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Under the Stars: Train, 10 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Allister Foster Jennifer Finnigan and Eric Mabius star in "Welcome to Christmas" premiering on the Hallmark channel.

Monday, Dec. 10

Christmas With a Prince, 6 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic, 9 a.m., Freeform, Special

Arthur’s Perfect Christmas, 2 p.m., Ch. 7, Animation

A Christmas Village, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie

CMA Country Christmas, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Holiday music

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas, 7 p.m., Freeform, 2018 TV movie

The Great Christmas Light Fight, 9 p.m., Ch. 4, Special

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Christmas on the Coast, 6 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Chandler Christmas Getaway, 8 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Arthur’s Perfect Christmas, 3:30 p.m., Ch. 7, Animation

Christmas Catch, 6 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas, 8 p.m., Ch. 5, Holiday music

Tabernacle Choir and Rolando Villazon, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Wednesday, Dec. 12

A Madea Christmas, 4 p.m., USA, 2013 movie

A Christmas Switch, 6 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Under the Stars: Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith and Jordan Smith, 6 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

The First Silent Night, 8 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

Christmas Under the Stars: Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith and Jordan Smith, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Thursday, Dec. 13

Tabernacle Choir and Rolando Villazon, 1:30 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Prep and Landing, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation

Prep and Landing: Naughty vs. Nice, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, 8 p.m., Ch. 4, Special

Friday, Dec. 14

Albert Camicioli "Christmas Around the Corner" airs on Lifetime.

Christmas Miracle at Sage Creek, 12:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2005 movie

Christmas With a Prince, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Around the Corner, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

It’s a Wonderful Life, 6 p.m., USA, 1946 movie

I Love Lucy Christmas, 7 p.m., Ch. 2, Special Shoelaces for Christmas, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie

Shoelaces for Christmas, 10 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas on the Coast, 11 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Saturday, Dec. 15

Michael Faraday Christmas Lecture, 11 a.m., Ch. 9, Special

12 Dog Days Till Christmas, noon, Ch. 12, 2014 TV movie

3 Holiday Tails, 2 p.m., Ch. 12, 2012 TV movie

Christmas on the Coast, 3 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Shoelaces for Christmas, 4 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Catch, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Pen Pals, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

Entertaining Christmas, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie

Trail of Robin Hood, 6 p.m., TCM, 1950 movie

A Christmas Switch, 7 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

The Great Christmas Light Fight, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Special

Northern Lights of Christmas, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie

3 Godfathers, 7:30 p.m., TCM, 1949 movie

Christmas on the Danube, 8 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

European Christmas Markets, 8:30 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

The Night Before Christmas Carol, 9 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

Silent Night, 9 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 TV movie

Star in the Night, 9:30 p.m., TCM, 1945 movie

The First Silent Night, 11 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

Psych: The Movie, 11 p.m., USA, 2017 TV movie

Sunday, Dec. 16

The March Sisters at Christmas, 3 a.m., Ch. 12, 2012 TV movie

Christmas With a Prince, 3 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas on Holly Lane, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Under the Stars: The Band Perry, 6 p.m., BYUtv Holiday music

A Gingerbread Romance, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie

Hometown Christmas, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

Meet Me in St. Louis, 6 p.m., TCM, 1944 movie

Christmas at Grand Valley, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Oranges, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 movie

A Christmas Carol: Theater of the Mind, 8 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

Little Women, 8 p.m., TCM, 1994 movie

Christmas on Holly Lane, 9 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

A Miracle on Christmas Lake, 9:20 p.m., Freeform, 2016 movie

Christmas Under the Stars: The Band Perry, 10 p.m., BYUtv Holiday music

Kailey Schwerman Successful architect Taylor Scott is poised for a promotion and a move to Paris but before that’s decided, her boss tasks her with creating a life-sized gingerbread house for a holiday competition in Hallmark's "A Gingerbread Romance."

Monday, Dec. 17

Christmas Catch, 8 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Oranges, 12:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 movie

A Christmas Switch, 6 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Lady on a Train, 6 p.m., TCM, 1945 movie

The Great Christmas Light Fight, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Special

Lady in the Lake, 8 p.m., TCM, 1947 movie

Tabernacle Choir with Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville, 8 p.m., Ch. 7, Holiday music

Christmas at St. Olaf: Ris'n With Healing in His Wings, 9 p.m., Ch. 7, Holiday music

Fitzwilly, 10 p.m., TCM, 1967 movie

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Crooks Anonymous, midnight, TCM, 1962 movie

Cover Up, 1:45 a.m., TCM, 1949 movie

Backfire, 3:15 a.m., TCM, 1950 movie

Christmas on Holly Lane, 6 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas With a Prince, 6 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast, 8 p.m., Ch. 7, Special

Christmas Under the Stars: Five for Fighting, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic, 11 a.m., Freeform, Special

Christmas Under the Stars: Gladys Knight, 6 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

48 Christmas Wishes, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2017 TV movie

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation

Shrek the Halls 7:30 p.m., Ch. 4 Animation

Handel’s Messiah and the Foundling Hospital, 8 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

The American St. Nick, 9 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

Christmas Under the Stars: Gladys Knight, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

48 Christmas Wishes, 10 p.m., BYUtv, 2017 TV movie

Thursday, Dec. 20

Christmas Under the Stars: Five for Fighting, 1:30 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Tabernacle Choir with Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville, 6 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

A Charlie Brown Christmas, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation

A Christmas Story Live, 7 p.m., Ch. 13, Special

Silent Night, 7:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 TV movie

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, 8 p.m., Ch. 4, Special

Tabernacle Choir with Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

European Christmas Markets, 9:35 p.m., Ch. 7, Special

Silent Night, 10:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 TV movie

Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast, 11 p.m., Ch. 7, Special

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square BYUtv holiday programming includes the 15th annual Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir starring Sutton Foster along with Hugh Bonneville.

Friday, Dec. 21

Christmas on Holly Lane, 7 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Arthur’s Perfect Christmas, 3 p.m., Ch. 7, Animation

Christmas on Holly Lane, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

A Christmas Kiss, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

A Home for the Holidays, 7 p.m., Ch. 2, Special

A Christmas Village, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation

The Great Christmas Light Fight, 8 p.m., Ch. 4, Special

Chandler Christmas Getaway, 9 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

A Christmas Village, 10 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie

Saturday, Dec. 22

The Swan Princess Christmas, noon, Ch. 12, Animation

Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast, 1 p.m., Ch. 7, Special

Christmas Under the Stars: Five for Fighting, 2 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

A Star for Christmas, 2 p.m., Ch. 12, 2012 TV movie

A Christmas Village, 3 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie

The Night Before Christmas Carol, 3 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

Christmas With a Prince, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Under the Stars: Train, 5 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

A Golden Christmas, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

Jingle Around the Clock, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie

Remember the Night, 6 p.m., TCM, 1940 movie

Christmas Angel, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2009 movie

CMA Country Christmas, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Holiday music

Small Town Christmas, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie

Christmas in Connecticut, 8 p.m., TCM, 1945 movie

Christmas Oranges, 9 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 movie

Festival of Carols with Sylvia McNair, 9 p.m., Ch. 9, Holiday music

The Night Before Christmas Carol, 11 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

BYUtv BYUtv will air "Christmas Under the Stars" starring Train on BYUtv.

Sunday, Dec. 23

3 Holiday Tails, 3 a.m., Ch. 12, 2012 TV movie

Christmas With a Prince, 9 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas on Holly Lane, 3 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Great British Baking Show: Christmas Master Class, 3 p.m., Ch. 7, Special

Church of Jesus Christ Christmas Devotional, 4 p.m., BYUtv, First Presidency

Great British Baking Show: Christmas Master Class, 4 p.m., Ch. 7, Special

Hometown Holiday, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

3 Holiday Tails, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Made to Order, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie

The Holly and the Ivy, 6 p.m., TCM, 1952 movie

Shoelaces for Christmas, 6 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Bells Are Ringing, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie

Prep and Landing, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation

Prep and Landing: Naughty vs. Nice, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation

A Christmas Carol, 8 p.m., TCM, 1951 movie

Happy Holidays with the Boston Pops, 8 p.m., Ch. 9, Holiday music

Tabernacle Choir with Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville, 8 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope: Christmas Celebrations Around the World, 8:30 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

Hometown Holiday, 9 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Monday, Dec. 24

Mixed Nuts, 3 a.m., Ch. 12, 1994 movie

Christmas on the Coast, 9 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Catch, 11 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

48 Christmas Wishes, noon, BYUtv, 2017 TV movie

Hometown Holiday, 1 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Under the Stars: Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith and Jordan Smith, 1:30 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Arthur’s Perfect Christmas, 2 p.m., Ch. 7, Animation

Silent Night, 2:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 TV movie

A Christmas Switch, 3 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

Christmas Oranges, 4:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 movie

Christmas on Holly Lane, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

The Bishop’s Wife, 6 p.m., TCM, 1947 movie

Christmas Under the Stars: Train, 6:30 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Christmas With a Prince, 7 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie

It’s a Wonderful Life, 7 p.m., Ch. 5, 1946 movie

Shoelaces for Christmas, 7:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie

A Christmas Carol, 8 p.m., TCM, 1938 movie

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn Broadway Musical, 8 p.m., Ch. 7, Special

Christmas on the Danube, 8:30 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

European Christmas Markets, 9 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

Christmas Under the Stars: The Band Perry, 9:30 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

In the Good Old Summertime, 9:30 p.m., TCM, 1949 movie

Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope: Christmas Celebrations Around the World, 9:30 p.m., Ch. 9, Special

Jordan Smith ‘Tis the Season, 10 p.m., Ch. 9, Holiday music

Christmas Angel, 10:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2009 movie

Christmas Eve Mass, 10:30 p.m., Ch. 5, Special

Christmas with the Duttons, 11 p.m., Ch. 9, Holiday music

Meet John Doe, 11:30 p.m., TCM, 1941 movie

BYUtv BYUtv holiday programming includes "Christmas Under the Stars" with a holiday performance by the Band Perry along with Train.

Tuesday, Dec. 25

Christmas music programs, midnight-6 a.m., Ch. 9, Holiday music

Desk Set, 1 a.m., TCM, 1957 movie

Christmas Under the Stars: Gladys Knight, 4 a.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Church of Jesus Christ Christmas Devotional, 5 a.m., BYUtv, First Presidency

Michael Faraday Christmas Lecture, 6 a.m., Ch. 9, Special

Tabernacle Choir and Rolando Villazon, 6 a.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Christmas Angel, 7 a.m., BYUtv, 2009 movie

Tabernacle Choir with Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville, 8:30 a.m., BYUtv, Holiday music

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration, 9 a.m., Ch. 4, Special

Christmas Oranges, 10 a.m., BYUtv, 2012 movie

Shoelaces for Christmas, noon, BYUtv, 2018 TV movie

Arthur’s Perfect Christmas, 2 p.m., Ch. 7, Animation

A Christmas Village, 2 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie

A Madea Christmas, 4 p.m., USA, 2013 movie

When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 7 p.m., Ch. 5, Animation

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 5, 2000 movie

Tabernacle Choir with Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville, 9:30 p.m., Ch. 7, Holiday music