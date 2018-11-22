Here's a list of holiday-related special programming on local broadcast and select cable/satellite channels for 2018.
Editor's note: As always, TV schedules are subject to change at the discretion of the network, cable and local programmers. This list includes holiday-related special programming on local broadcast and select cable/satellite channels. It does not include holiday-themed episodes of regularly scheduled series. Depending on your cable/satellite provider, you may need to adjust time periods for programming on some channels. For the Hallmark, UPtv and Freeform channels, only the premieres of shows are listed; see hallmarkchannel.com/christmas, uptv.com/featured/christmas and freeform.go.com/25-days-of-christmas for a complete list. This is not an all-inclusive list.
Friday, Nov. 23
A Madea Christmas, 6 p.m., USA, 2013 movie
Poinsettias for Christmas, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie
Frosty the Snowman, 7 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation
How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 7 p.m., Ch. 5, Animation
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation
Frosty Returns, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation
Trolls Holiday, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 5, Animation
Every Other Holiday, 8 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
A Madea Christmas, 8 p.m., USA, 2013 movie
Saturday, Nov. 24
Christmas Everlasting, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie
Every Day Is Christmas, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure, 6:30 a.m., Freeform, 2011 movie
Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire, 7 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation
Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation
Christmas Harmony, 8 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
The Story of Santa Claus 8 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation
The Family Man, 8:10 p.m., USA, 2000 movie
Sunday, Nov. 25
Christmas Under the Stars: Gentri and Lexi Walker, 6 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
It’s a Wonderful Life, 6 p.m., USA, 1946 movie
Jingle Belle, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Angel, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2009 movie
The Truth About Christmas, 7 p.m., Freeform, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Perfection, 8 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Under the Stars: Gentri and Lexi Walker, 10 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Monday, Nov. 26
The Truth About Christmas, 10 a.m., Freeform, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Angel, 12:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2009 movie
The Great Christmas Light Fight, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Special
The Great Christmas Light Fight, 8 p.m., Ch. 4, Special
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 7 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Tabernacle Choir and Rolando Villazon, 6 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Christmas in Rockefeller Center, 7 p.m., Ch. 5, Holiday music
A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, 7 p.m., Ch. 5, Special
Tabernacle Choir and Rolando Villazon, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Thursday, Nov. 29
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation
Toy Story That Time Forgot, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation
Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, 8 p.m., Ch. 4, Special
Jingle All the Way 2, 10 p.m., Freeform, 2014 TV movie
Friday, Nov. 30
Christmas Miracle at Sage Creek, 3 p.m., BYUtv, 2005 movie
Christmas on the Coast, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Under the Stars: Gentri and Lexi Walker, 5 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
A Very Nutty Christmas, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
48 Christmas Wishes, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2017 TV movie
48 Christmas Wishes, 10 p.m., BYUtv, 2017 TV movie
Saturday, Dec. 1
Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, 9 a.m., Freeform, Special
Rick Steves’ European Christmas, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 7, Special
Carpenters Christmas Memories, 5 p.m., Ch. 7, Documentary
Beyond Tomorrow, 6 p.m., TCM, 1940 movie
Mingle All the Way, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie
A Twist of Christmas, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Wonderland, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie
A Madea Christmas, 7 p.m., USA, 2013 movie
The Bishop’s Wife, 7:45 p.m., TCM, 1947 movie
Love for Christmas, 8 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
Chandler Christmas Getaway, 9 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Sunday, Dec. 2
The Perfect Christmas, 3 a.m., Ch. 12, 2012 TV movie
Ford Holiday River Parade, noon, Ch. 14, Special
A Christmas Switch, 3 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Catch, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Under the Stars: BYU Vocal Point, 5 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Christmas Devotional, 6 p.m., BYUtv, First Presidency
Christmas on the Coast, 6 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
The Christmas Pact, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
A Majestic Christmas, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie
The Shop Around the Corner, 6 p.m., TCM, 1940 movie
Once Upon a Christmas Miracle, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie
Shoelaces for Christmas, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie
Getting to the Nutcracker, 8 p.m., Ch. 9, Documentary
Holiday Affair, 8 p.m., TCM, 1949 movie
National Tree Lighting Ceremony, 8 p.m., Ovation/REELZ, Washington
A Star for Christmas, 8 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Catch, 9 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Under the Stars: BYU Vocal Point, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Church of Jesus Christ Christmas Devotional, 10 p.m., BYUtv, First Presidency
Monday, Dec. 3
Love for Christmas, 3 a.m., Ch. 12, 2012 TV movie
Shoelaces for Christmas, 12:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie
The Great Christmas Light Fight, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Special
Pop Up Santa Holiday Special, 7:30 p.m., Freeform, Special
Tuesday, Dec. 4
A Christmas Switch, 8 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
This Christmas, 2:10 p.m., Freeform, 2007 movie
Rick Steves’ European Christmas, 9 p.m., Ch. 7, Special
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Christmas Under the Stars: Five for Fighting, 6 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Christmas Under the Stars: Five for Fighting, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Thursday, Dec. 6
It’s a Wonderful Life, 6 p.m., USA, 1946 movie
A Charlie Brown Christmas, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, 8 p.m., Ch. 4, Special
Friday, Dec. 7
48 Christmas Wishes, 12:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2017 TV movie
Christmas Catch, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Lost and Found, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
The Family Holiday, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2007 TV movie
Christmas at Belmont, 8 p.m., Ch. 7, Holiday music
The Family Holiday, 9 p.m., BYUtv, 2007 TV movie
A Belle for Christmas, 9:55 p.m., Freeform, 2014 movie
Saturday, Dec. 8
The Perfect Christmas, noon, Ch. 12, 2012 TV movie
The Family Holiday, 3 p.m., BYUtv, 2007 TV movie
Michael Faraday Christmas Lecture, 3 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
Christmas Under the Stars: BYU Vocal Point, 5 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic, 6 p.m., Freeform, Special
Holiday Inn, 6 p.m., TCM, 1942 movie
Homegrown Christmas, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie
Santa’s Boots, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Special
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 7 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation
Chandler Christmas Getaway, 7 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Memories of Christmas, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie
Frosty the Snowman, 8 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation
The Man Who Came to Dinner, 8 p.m., TCM, 1942 movie
Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m., Ch. 2, Animation
48 Christmas Wishes, 9 p.m., BYUtv, 2017 TV movie
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic, 11 p.m., Freeform, Special
Sunday, Dec. 9
Church of Jesus Christ Christmas Devotional, 4 p.m., BYUtv, First Presidency
Christmas With a Prince, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
A Christmas in Tennessee, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Under the Stars: Train, 6 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
It Happened on Fifth Avenue, 6 p.m., TCM, 1947 movie
Welcome to Christmas, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie
A Christmas Village, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie
Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie
Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas, 8 p.m., Ch. 9, Documentary
O. Henry’s Full House, 8:15 p.m., TCM, 1952 movie
Christmas With a Prince, 9 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Under the Stars: Train, 10 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Monday, Dec. 10
Christmas With a Prince, 6 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic, 9 a.m., Freeform, Special
Arthur’s Perfect Christmas, 2 p.m., Ch. 7, Animation
A Christmas Village, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie
CMA Country Christmas, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Holiday music
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas, 7 p.m., Freeform, 2018 TV movie
The Great Christmas Light Fight, 9 p.m., Ch. 4, Special
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Christmas on the Coast, 6 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Chandler Christmas Getaway, 8 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Arthur’s Perfect Christmas, 3:30 p.m., Ch. 7, Animation
Christmas Catch, 6 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas, 8 p.m., Ch. 5, Holiday music
Tabernacle Choir and Rolando Villazon, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Wednesday, Dec. 12
A Madea Christmas, 4 p.m., USA, 2013 movie
A Christmas Switch, 6 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Under the Stars: Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith and Jordan Smith, 6 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
The First Silent Night, 8 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
Christmas Under the Stars: Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith and Jordan Smith, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Thursday, Dec. 13
Tabernacle Choir and Rolando Villazon, 1:30 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Prep and Landing, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation
Prep and Landing: Naughty vs. Nice, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, 8 p.m., Ch. 4, Special
Friday, Dec. 14
Christmas Miracle at Sage Creek, 12:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2005 movie
Christmas With a Prince, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Around the Corner, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
It’s a Wonderful Life, 6 p.m., USA, 1946 movie
I Love Lucy Christmas, 7 p.m., Ch. 2, Special Shoelaces for Christmas, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie
Shoelaces for Christmas, 10 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas on the Coast, 11 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Saturday, Dec. 15
Michael Faraday Christmas Lecture, 11 a.m., Ch. 9, Special
12 Dog Days Till Christmas, noon, Ch. 12, 2014 TV movie
3 Holiday Tails, 2 p.m., Ch. 12, 2012 TV movie
Christmas on the Coast, 3 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Shoelaces for Christmas, 4 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Catch, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Pen Pals, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
Entertaining Christmas, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie
Trail of Robin Hood, 6 p.m., TCM, 1950 movie
A Christmas Switch, 7 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
The Great Christmas Light Fight, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Special
Northern Lights of Christmas, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie
3 Godfathers, 7:30 p.m., TCM, 1949 movie
Christmas on the Danube, 8 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
European Christmas Markets, 8:30 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
The Night Before Christmas Carol, 9 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
Silent Night, 9 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 TV movie
Star in the Night, 9:30 p.m., TCM, 1945 movie
The First Silent Night, 11 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
Psych: The Movie, 11 p.m., USA, 2017 TV movie
Sunday, Dec. 16
The March Sisters at Christmas, 3 a.m., Ch. 12, 2012 TV movie
Christmas With a Prince, 3 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas on Holly Lane, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Under the Stars: The Band Perry, 6 p.m., BYUtv Holiday music
A Gingerbread Romance, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie
Hometown Christmas, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
Meet Me in St. Louis, 6 p.m., TCM, 1944 movie
Christmas at Grand Valley, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Oranges, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 movie
A Christmas Carol: Theater of the Mind, 8 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
Little Women, 8 p.m., TCM, 1994 movie
Christmas on Holly Lane, 9 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
A Miracle on Christmas Lake, 9:20 p.m., Freeform, 2016 movie
Christmas Under the Stars: The Band Perry, 10 p.m., BYUtv Holiday music
Monday, Dec. 17
Christmas Catch, 8 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Oranges, 12:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 movie
A Christmas Switch, 6 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Lady on a Train, 6 p.m., TCM, 1945 movie
The Great Christmas Light Fight, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Special
Lady in the Lake, 8 p.m., TCM, 1947 movie
Tabernacle Choir with Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville, 8 p.m., Ch. 7, Holiday music
Christmas at St. Olaf: Ris'n With Healing in His Wings, 9 p.m., Ch. 7, Holiday music
Fitzwilly, 10 p.m., TCM, 1967 movie
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Crooks Anonymous, midnight, TCM, 1962 movie
Cover Up, 1:45 a.m., TCM, 1949 movie
Backfire, 3:15 a.m., TCM, 1950 movie
Christmas on Holly Lane, 6 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas With a Prince, 6 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast, 8 p.m., Ch. 7, Special
Christmas Under the Stars: Five for Fighting, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic, 11 a.m., Freeform, Special
Christmas Under the Stars: Gladys Knight, 6 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
48 Christmas Wishes, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2017 TV movie
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation
Shrek the Halls 7:30 p.m., Ch. 4 Animation
Handel’s Messiah and the Foundling Hospital, 8 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
The American St. Nick, 9 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
Christmas Under the Stars: Gladys Knight, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
48 Christmas Wishes, 10 p.m., BYUtv, 2017 TV movie
Thursday, Dec. 20
Christmas Under the Stars: Five for Fighting, 1:30 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Tabernacle Choir with Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville, 6 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
A Charlie Brown Christmas, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation
A Christmas Story Live, 7 p.m., Ch. 13, Special
Silent Night, 7:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 TV movie
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, 8 p.m., Ch. 4, Special
Tabernacle Choir with Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville, 9 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
European Christmas Markets, 9:35 p.m., Ch. 7, Special
Silent Night, 10:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 TV movie
Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast, 11 p.m., Ch. 7, Special
Friday, Dec. 21
Christmas on Holly Lane, 7 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Arthur’s Perfect Christmas, 3 p.m., Ch. 7, Animation
Christmas on Holly Lane, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
A Christmas Kiss, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
A Home for the Holidays, 7 p.m., Ch. 2, Special
A Christmas Village, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie
I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation
The Great Christmas Light Fight, 8 p.m., Ch. 4, Special
Chandler Christmas Getaway, 9 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
A Christmas Village, 10 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie
Saturday, Dec. 22
The Swan Princess Christmas, noon, Ch. 12, Animation
Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast, 1 p.m., Ch. 7, Special
Christmas Under the Stars: Five for Fighting, 2 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
A Star for Christmas, 2 p.m., Ch. 12, 2012 TV movie
A Christmas Village, 3 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie
The Night Before Christmas Carol, 3 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
Christmas With a Prince, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Under the Stars: Train, 5 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
A Golden Christmas, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
Jingle Around the Clock, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie
Remember the Night, 6 p.m., TCM, 1940 movie
Christmas Angel, 7 p.m., BYUtv, 2009 movie
CMA Country Christmas, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Holiday music
Small Town Christmas, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie
Christmas in Connecticut, 8 p.m., TCM, 1945 movie
Christmas Oranges, 9 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 movie
Festival of Carols with Sylvia McNair, 9 p.m., Ch. 9, Holiday music
The Night Before Christmas Carol, 11 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
Sunday, Dec. 23
3 Holiday Tails, 3 a.m., Ch. 12, 2012 TV movie
Christmas With a Prince, 9 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas on Holly Lane, 3 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Great British Baking Show: Christmas Master Class, 3 p.m., Ch. 7, Special
Church of Jesus Christ Christmas Devotional, 4 p.m., BYUtv, First Presidency
Great British Baking Show: Christmas Master Class, 4 p.m., Ch. 7, Special
Hometown Holiday, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
3 Holiday Tails, 6 p.m., Lifetime, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Made to Order, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie
The Holly and the Ivy, 6 p.m., TCM, 1952 movie
Shoelaces for Christmas, 6 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Bells Are Ringing, 7 p.m., Hallmark MM, 2018 TV movie
Prep and Landing, 7 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation
Prep and Landing: Naughty vs. Nice, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 4, Animation
A Christmas Carol, 8 p.m., TCM, 1951 movie
Happy Holidays with the Boston Pops, 8 p.m., Ch. 9, Holiday music
Tabernacle Choir with Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville, 8 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope: Christmas Celebrations Around the World, 8:30 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
Hometown Holiday, 9 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Monday, Dec. 24
Mixed Nuts, 3 a.m., Ch. 12, 1994 movie
Christmas on the Coast, 9 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Catch, 11 a.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
48 Christmas Wishes, noon, BYUtv, 2017 TV movie
Hometown Holiday, 1 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Under the Stars: Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith and Jordan Smith, 1:30 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Arthur’s Perfect Christmas, 2 p.m., Ch. 7, Animation
Silent Night, 2:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 TV movie
A Christmas Switch, 3 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
Christmas Oranges, 4:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2012 movie
Christmas on Holly Lane, 5 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
The Bishop’s Wife, 6 p.m., TCM, 1947 movie
Christmas Under the Stars: Train, 6:30 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Christmas With a Prince, 7 p.m., UPtv, 2018 TV movie
It’s a Wonderful Life, 7 p.m., Ch. 5, 1946 movie
Shoelaces for Christmas, 7:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie
A Christmas Carol, 8 p.m., TCM, 1938 movie
Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn Broadway Musical, 8 p.m., Ch. 7, Special
Christmas on the Danube, 8:30 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
European Christmas Markets, 9 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
Christmas Under the Stars: The Band Perry, 9:30 p.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
In the Good Old Summertime, 9:30 p.m., TCM, 1949 movie
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope: Christmas Celebrations Around the World, 9:30 p.m., Ch. 9, Special
Jordan Smith ‘Tis the Season, 10 p.m., Ch. 9, Holiday music
Christmas Angel, 10:30 p.m., BYUtv, 2009 movie
Christmas Eve Mass, 10:30 p.m., Ch. 5, Special
Christmas with the Duttons, 11 p.m., Ch. 9, Holiday music
Meet John Doe, 11:30 p.m., TCM, 1941 movie
Tuesday, Dec. 25
Christmas music programs, midnight-6 a.m., Ch. 9, Holiday music
Desk Set, 1 a.m., TCM, 1957 movie
Christmas Under the Stars: Gladys Knight, 4 a.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Church of Jesus Christ Christmas Devotional, 5 a.m., BYUtv, First Presidency
Michael Faraday Christmas Lecture, 6 a.m., Ch. 9, Special
Tabernacle Choir and Rolando Villazon, 6 a.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Christmas Angel, 7 a.m., BYUtv, 2009 movie
Tabernacle Choir with Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville, 8:30 a.m., BYUtv, Holiday music
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration, 9 a.m., Ch. 4, Special
Christmas Oranges, 10 a.m., BYUtv, 2012 movie
Shoelaces for Christmas, noon, BYUtv, 2018 TV movie
Arthur’s Perfect Christmas, 2 p.m., Ch. 7, Animation
A Christmas Village, 2 p.m., BYUtv, 2018 TV movie
A Madea Christmas, 4 p.m., USA, 2013 movie
When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing, 6 p.m., Hallmark, 2018 TV movie
How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 7 p.m., Ch. 5, Animation
How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 5, 2000 movie
Tabernacle Choir with Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville, 9:30 p.m., Ch. 7, Holiday music