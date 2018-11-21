WEST JORDAN — An elderly man who police say caused a multivehicle crash by driving the wrong way on Bangerter Highway has died.

Ronald Leon Newsome, 90, of Taylorsville, died after being taken to a local hospital from the accident scene, West Jordan police confirmed Wednesday. Originally, his injuries were reported to be minor. But police say his condition took a turn for the worse overnight.

Investigators believe he may have suffered a medical condition when he got on Bangerter Highway at 7000 South, driving north in the southbound lanes. He caused a four-vehicle crash near 6500 South. One of those vehicles hit was a West Valley police patrol car belonging to a sergeant who was on his way home from training. He suffered minor injuries.

After hitting the police officer's vehicle and the minivan, the elderly man's engine block came out and was dragged several hundred feet by another vehicle.

The crash on the Bangerter Highway marked the sixth wrong-way driver incident for police in Utah since Friday.

• Early Tuesday morning, a Toyota SUV heading north in the southbound lanes of I-15 struck a Ford Econoline van head-on near 5300 South. Corbin Gray Celotto, 28, of Draper, was arrested at the hospital for investigation of DUI. He will be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail once he is released. A Kaysville police officer who was assisting Utah Highway Patrol troopers was also injured after being hit by a car while setting up road flares.

• On Monday, an elderly woman drove about 3 miles the wrong way on I-84 in Weber Canyon before troopers were able to pull her over. No accidents were reported and no one was injured.

• Bernardino Tereso Gonzalez, 68, was arrested for investigation of DUI on Friday with a 0.148 blood alcohol content, the UHP reported, and driving on a denied license after he got onto I-215, possibly at 4500 South, going the wrong way. He was eventually stopped on I-15 near 3300 South by a UHP trooper who was forced to perform a PIT manuever on the vehicle.

• In the another incident, an 80-year-old woman was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-15 in Utah County early Friday, according to the UHP. Troopers were able to force her car onto the shoulder and no one was injured.

• On Friday, a car rolled off I-15 while trying to avoid a wrong-way driver near Cedar City, the UHP reported. The driver was not injured.