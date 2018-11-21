SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 21.

Your morning headlines:

The Utah proposition to battle gerrymandering passes as final votes have been tallied. Read more.

It’s Congressman-elect Ben McAdams after election results were certified, but Mia Love hasn’t conceded. Read more.

The Huntsman Cancer Institute just broke ground on a sophisticated radiation facility named for Sen. Orrin Hatch. Read more.

Here’s a look back at the day Utah was defenseless and Ty Detmer led BYU to a record 70 points. Read more.

Here’s a look at the best movies to watch with your family during Thanksgiving. Read more.

Rose Park native and PGA star Tony Finau returns to his hometown to serve Thanksgiving dinner. Read more.

A look at national headlines:

California Camp Fire Death toll reaches 81, fire authorities say | NPR

3 startling facts about California's Camp Fire | USA Today

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says he hopes Sheryl Sandberg stays on | NBC News

China building on new reef in South China Sea, think tank says | Reuters

The coldest Thanksgiving in New York in over a century plus traffic troubles | CNN