SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 21.
Your morning headlines:
The Utah proposition to battle gerrymandering passes as final votes have been tallied. Read more.
It’s Congressman-elect Ben McAdams after election results were certified, but Mia Love hasn’t conceded. Read more.
The Huntsman Cancer Institute just broke ground on a sophisticated radiation facility named for Sen. Orrin Hatch. Read more.
Here’s a look back at the day Utah was defenseless and Ty Detmer led BYU to a record 70 points. Read more.
Here’s a look at the best movies to watch with your family during Thanksgiving. Read more.
Rose Park native and PGA star Tony Finau returns to his hometown to serve Thanksgiving dinner. Read more.
A look at college football news:
- Cougar, Ute Insiders: Sizing up this year’s BYU-Utah matchups, storylines and subplots (podcast)
- Utah football: Utes to rest players against BYU? 'That is not our approach'
- Utah State Aggies moving on after chaos at Colorado State
- BYU football notebook: Cougars ready to empty the tank when taking on Utah Utes
A look at the most popular stories:Comment on this story
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos admits Amazon ‘will fail’
- Utah musicians on the dangers of playing with Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- President Russell M. Nelson to Texans: An eternal perspective will help you endure 'serious storms'
- Elizabeth Smart announces birth of a new baby girl
- Q&A: Lindsey Stirling talks 'Dancing With the Stars' and where to find the best food in Utah
A look at national headlines:
California Camp Fire Death toll reaches 81, fire authorities say | NPR
3 startling facts about California's Camp Fire | USA Today
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says he hopes Sheryl Sandberg stays on | NBC News
China building on new reef in South China Sea, think tank says | Reuters
The coldest Thanksgiving in New York in over a century plus traffic troubles | CNN