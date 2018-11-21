From Lee Grosscup to Larry Wilson hookups, to Scott Mitchell, Eric Weddle, Eddie Johnson and more, these Utes cemented their places in U. history with top performances in the Utah-BYU rivalry. Ahead of this year's contest, Ute Insiders Dirk Facer, Mike Sorensen and Brad Rock share their favorite recollections through the years.

Editor's note: The following is a transcript of the episode.

Dirk Facer: Welcome to another special edition of the Deseret News Ute Insiders podcast, here for rivalry week. We're gonna look at some of the top performances and reflect on those. Joining me is Mike Sorensen and Brad Rock, two guys who have seen it all. Then there's me who pretends he's seen it all. I kind of have a bad memory. But we'll see if we can get through this. So let's talk about special memories. Before we get started as far as top players, Mike, you have somebody — a blast from the past — that you looked up.

Mike Sorensen: You know, two of the most famous Utes from the 1950s, some of the old-timers remember these guys. A couple guys named Lee Grosscup and Larry Wilson. Lee Grosscup was an All-American quarterback. His numbers aren't that great, but at the time he was famous as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He later became a broadcaster for ABC and I believe the Cal Bears.

DF: Still does a little something for the Cal Bears. I met with him last time the Utes played them, and he's still going strong and still follows the Utes.

Brad Rock: He's got strong feeling still for Utah. We talked to him over there at Cal.

DF: Once we got a hold of him, it was hard to let go. He wanted to keep talking about the Utes.

MS: Yeah, and Larry Wilson, people don't realize, you know, he was a Hall of Famer for the St. Louis Cardinals, one of the greatest safeties in NFL history. But he was also a great running back for the Utes, and he scored numerous touchdowns during his career as a Ute before he went on to the pros. But the game I was just going to talk about, one of the top performances, was in 1957. The Utes beat BYU that year 27-0. And during that game, Lee Grosscup threw two touchdown passes. One to Larry Wilson for about 20 yards. And he also ran for a touchdown. And, you know, back then, you think 27-0, but 27, it was kind of a big score back then. People weren't scoring in the 50s like they do now. But that was kind of like one of the top performances that included two of the most famous Utes from yesteryear.

DF: All right, good that we have something from the past. Brad, how far back can you go?

BR: Yeah, I think I'd have to probably go back, you know, in the '80s. I don't remember too much when I was going to college. I remember that, you know, that was sort of during the LaVell 25-year reign when it wasn't really much of a game, and then Mitchell came along and that was the first time — well, (Randy) Gomez was the first time, as we talked about in the another segment, and then when Scott Mitchell came along in 1988 and beat them. And he had a great game, but what I had forgotten and kind of got back because I got thinking about it, was Eddie Johnson had four touchdown runs in that game. And he was a phenomenal college running back and had four touchdowns that game. Utah won 57-28.

DF: You know, with the injury to Zach Moss it looks like Eddie Johnson is going to maintain his status as the all-time leading rusher in Utah history. Zach Moss was closing in on that and with the injury obviously looks like Eddie Johnson will stay on top there. Mike, one thing that made that game interesting — we talked about Eddie Johnson, but Scott Mitchell being a Utah County guy coming up to Salt Lake and then beating the Cougars added a little something to that didn't it? To have a Springville guy do that.

MS: Scott Mitchell, you know, people forget what a great ... well don't forget. He was a great quarterback with a ton of yards. He still has a lot of the records at Utah. But he had a game that maybe got overshadowed by the fact that Eddie Johnson had four touchdowns, but Scott Mitchell was 21 out of 30, had three touchdown passes that day. So to him, I mean, 30 passes isn't that many because they could run the ball with Eddie Johnson. But it was a solid game and I think he had just one interception. So he was a big reason for that win, as much as Johnson was.

DF: You know, it's kind of interesting too, when we're talking great performances. A lot of these guys at Utah went on to play in the NFL, that rose to the occasion against BYU. And Scott Mitchell was one of them. We'll talk about some others, but, you know, Eric Weddle and guys like that stepped up and had big games. Let's look back — I've kind of bored these guys with the 2003 game a little bit, saying how cold I was and that, but Bryan Borreson and kicked a 41-yard field goal in those horrible conditions down there. Proved to be the only points in the game, 3-0 win for the Utes. First time since 1975 that BYU had been shut out in a game. So you can say Utah's defense rose to the occasion that game. But you know, there's memories like that where it's not just an individual, but it's a whole unit like the defense and you can even argue in that Rice Bowl game, Mike, that the offense came to play that day. They put up a lot of points with Eddie Johnson scoring touchdowns, and Scott Mitchell doing what he did. But are there are some other games that come to mind for you guys, whether it be an individual or a position group that stepped up?

BR: We've talked before, a lot of times, about Chris Yergensen and his field goal in 1993, they beat them 34-31. The angle was so great about that, I thought, why I had him down there as one of the great performances is not only that he made a 55-yard field goal, but the fact that I believe the year before he missed the one against Washington State in the bowl game and just the simple fact that he had come around, all this pressure was on him, and turned around, and that's a cheeseball angle, you know, but we all love them. And it really was a phenomenal performance to kick from that distance, in that game, with everything probably still in his head. If I remember right, he got peppered with questions about that after the game about not making the field goal the previous year.

MS: Well in that game, though, he missed an extra point earlier in the third quarter. And he missed three field goals. So the fact that Ron McBride had enough faith in him to try a 55-yarder, you know, with 25 seconds left. And that's the thing I've always thought was interesting about that game is that back then they didn't have overtime. So that would have been a tie game. Utah could have taken the tie and just, they could have just not gone for the win at that point. But 55 yards. I mean, even today, that's a long ways away. And if he had missed that, BYU still had 25 seconds. That's not a lot of time. But they could have gone maybe two big plays, gone down, and they could have kicked the field goal and they would have won the game. So I think it was a huge gamble for Ron McBride, who didn't really like kickers very much, did he Brad? I mean he was kind of wary of them, and for him to put that much faith in Yergensen at that point, to try a 55-yarder to win the game. Which really turned the rivalry around if you look back, because from that point on, it's been a different story.

BR: Mac used to cover his eyes. I remember when the kicker came he would actually look away. I remember one year during that era, around that, going up to Coach Mac and saying hey, about the kickers. He said you're not gonna bring it up. Don't bring that garbage in. And I said I got to do it. So anyway, he didn't even want to talk about his kicker. I think he was pretty superstitious about those things.

DF: Could you imagine if he had missed that field goal, what would have happened? McBride would have led legislation to ban kickers from the game, Yergenson probably never set foot in the stadium again, for any reason.

MS: Yeah, even though it was 55 yards, which is hard for anybody.

DF: That's amazing. I mean, redemption is the word that comes to mind because you know, despite all the mistakes and that, when it really counted, he came through. Let's jump to the 2005 game, Mike, we talked about that a little bit. There was a certain quarterback that stepped up when nobody really gave Utah a chance that year because they were so injury-depleted.

MS: Yeah, because the week before Brian Johnson had gone down against New Mexico and was out for the season. Well, they only had one more game left. So everybody just thought, well, there's no way Utah's gonna win this game. I mean, they don't have their quarterback. They had a backup named Brett Ratliff, who hadn't played a lick that season. Nobody knew anything about him and they come into the game. And BYU is a big favorite. And after the first half, the score is 24-3 for Utah. And it was amazing. I mean, everything went right for them. And then BYU kind of got things together and they came back and. they tied the game. But Brett Ratliff hit Travis LaTendresse for that back-of-the-end-zone toss that a lot of Utah fans remember to win the game 41-34. But the thing about Brett Ratliff that day is that not only did he have a great passing day, he had 17 out of 32 for 242 yards, four touchdowns. But he also ran for over 100 yards and scored a touchdown.

DF: I think the fact that they had a QB run game freaked BYU out.

MS: And they had Brian Johnson before that. And this guy turned out to be as good or better a runner than Brian Johnson did. And then he had a good season the next year, it turned out he was a pretty good quarterback. But at the time nobody had ever heard of Brett Ratliff and he almost single-handedly won the game for Utah that week.

DF: Brett Ratliff went to the same junior college as Aaron Rodgers. I think it was Butte Junior College in Northern California. So I mean he had a pedigree as far as the school is concerned. But as far as the talent, wide difference there. But I believe Ratliff went on to have a cup of coffee in the NFL and you know, like you said, he stepped up and that was his coming-out party in that Utah overtime.

BR: A lot of people would have been shocked, you know, who is this guy? But Utah fans kind of figured out, got a little heads up, but when he went — was it the Jets, I think he was in the NFL — and I'm sure people go who? What did he do? But they saw him under pressure and he showed something. I wouldn't be surprised if that game got him, like you said, a cup of coffee in the NFL. Because it launched his career.

DF: With cream and sugar, perhaps too, right? Anybody else come to mind guys for outstanding performances? I feel like I'm hosting the Oscars here. In a lead role against the BYU Cougars. Mike?

MS: Just the year before, in 2004, there was a guy named Steve Savoy, you know who is one of the — he and Paris Warren were kind of a couple guys that Urban Meyer had brought in and people — I getting used to joke about Steve Savoy, the defensive players would say how he wasn't that fast and they could always catch him. But in a game, they said he was something else. And right in the middle of that game, Utah was hanging on to kind of a slim lead. Utah was backed up on their 8-yard line. He got loose for a 92-yard run around the end, up the sideline, and nobody could catch him. And that kind of turned the game. Utah went on to win by 31 points. But he wasn't known as the fastest guy. He was a receiver. But Utah used to use that offense under Urban Meyer, where they would kind of throw the ball to the receivers coming across the line and so forth like that. And this was a running play. And that was kind of one of the outstanding performances I remember of that time. And that was a guy named Steve Savoy. Did he go into the NFL, I don't think he ever did, did he?

DF: He left Utah early, remember, and a lot of people thought another year of college ball would have been good thing for him. And turns out they were probably right. His pro career didn't turn out as well as the promise he showed against BYU that day. And just the fact that, you know, he did have some wheels on him, and he got the ball. He was tough to catch and a talented receiver. But you can't help but wonder if he'd come back how much better he would have been at the next level. We're kind of, maybe, through the Urban Meyer era, jumping into the Kyle Whittingham era. Are there some guys that come to mind?

BR: Everybody, you know, was a pretty big follower of Brian Johnson and he had a great career. They had a lot of really good players come through here and Urban started that, I think. I thought individual performances, Dirk, 2008 with Brian, you know, the Sugar Bowl on the line. They're playing BYU and he completes 30 out of 36 passes, if I got that right, 303 yards. And so, you know, that kind of was the bridge because I think that when Urban left people thought, OK, now they're going to go kind of back to the Utes that are what they used to be. And you know, the 2008 game they beat BYU and it allows them to go to the Sugar Bowl and then that was the launching point for them to get in the Pac-12.

DF: Well, you remember Brian Johnson went on to become the most outstanding player in the Sugar Bowl.

MS: Yeah, that was a tremendous game. Like Brad said, he missed six passes all night. I don't think he had an interception, three or four touchdowns. So he was a great player for the Utes and one that — I guess that was his senior year season.

DF: That was. So you take that performance against BYU and the game against Alabama, I mean he was playing at a very high level, obviously, those two games. And you know maybe the BYU game was the springboard into the Sugar Bowl as far as he was concerned because he earned the MVP honors in that game as well.

BR: Yeah and interestingly, Dirk, as much run is Brian got and as great as he played at the end, he really got no sense at all of playing in the NFL. He didn't really get a chance at all, didn't play in Canada. And so that to me, tells you what's amazing about college football. And sometimes people rise to the occasion and it's their best day. Their best day isn't in the future. It isn't in the NFL. Their best day is in some big college football game like Utah-BYU and then they have a day that people remember.

DF: You know, it's interesting as you look back on — sorry to divert over to the Sugar Bowl a little bit. But I think that was the 75th anniversary of the Sugar Bowl when the Utes went there. But anyway, I was given a really nice big book that somebody had done on the 75-year history of that and you look through the names of the MVPs, and some of them were just great college guys. They didn't turn out to be great NFL guys. And maybe Brian fits in that mold and he's obviously doing real well as a coach. He's at Florida now and coached with the Utes a little bit, and Houston and such. But he turned out to be a good one. Since then, there's been some other guys, Brandon Burton tipped a field-goal attempt by BYU, and some other guys that step forward. Any thoughts on the quote-unquote modern era?

MS: Well, you mentioned that 2010 game with Brandon Burton. That was really not one of the most exciting; that was pretty boring game, I think on the whole. It was 6-0 at halftime and it was just kind of a slugfest and nothing really was happening all day. BYU was ahead 16-10 and then Utah scored with about two or three minutes left to make it 17 to 16. And BYU was marching down the field under Jake Heaps and they looked like they were going to win the game, and all of a sudden they kind of let up and decided they're going to go for the field goal. And you just figure they're gonna kick this and win it and he just came in from nowhere off that left side and blocked it. You could say single-handedly he won the game, because I don't know — it's no guarantee it was going through, but Mitch Payne was a pretty good kicker and it was in his range. So you figured BYU was going to win the game, it was the last play of the game and there's Brandon Burton comes out of nowhere and blocks it. So that was one of the greatest individual performances in a Utah-BYU game.

DF: And he's another one of those guys that went on to play in the NFL and I think he's up helping coach the Utes right now. Anybody in the last couple years come to mind for you Brad?

BR: No, I think it's still interesting games, I still think they're fascinating, the dynamics of it. I think it's lost a little bit of emotion because of the Pac-12 and so the games come up, they move on, and I don't think I'd put it in a place of being just another game. It's still bigger than that, but there are games I think that their fans follow and that the media follow that are more significant to the Utes. And so they stick in your head maybe more. A regular season game against a rival, but the Rose Bowl doesn't matter.

DF: It's still a lot of fun though. Mike, any other individual performers that may we may have left out that you think we should.

MS: If you want to go back in time, just for a second, to the 1971 game when I was in high school. A guy named Marv Bateman, who went on to the NFL, he kicked a field goal in the last second to beat BYU 17-15. I remember I was down in Provo watching that game and in the Utes' section and watching Utah win that game and that was a big deal the time. He was on and more famous Utes, you know he was with the Dallas Cowboys for many years. But he was a punter and a place-kicker. But the last three or four years, nothing outstanding. You can look at the defense one year, and when they won in Las Vegas, but as far as a single guy that stood out? Not in the last couple years, I wouldn't say.

DF: Prediction. Will there be somebody in this year's game to step up and add his name to the folklore or legendary status that is attained in this game?

BR: There has to be. And I mean it would be interesting if Jason Shelley had a great game and steps in and does a Brett Ratliff. But I think every year there's going to be somebody who's going to have a great game.

MS: Maybe Armand Shyne.

DF: Or Chase (Hansen) or Britain (Covey), you know, maybe a Utah County guy that steps up and does it this year. Guys, thanks for joining us. Thanks for listening folks.