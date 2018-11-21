SALT LAKE CITY — At a press conference Monday, a reporter asked Utah coach Kyle Whittingham if he planned to rest some of his star players during this weekend’s game against BYU to save them for another game that will decide the Pac-12 championship. This was followed by much discussion in the media about that very question.

Is this what the rivalry has come to — a sideshow to the main attraction?

That question would’ve been laughable not so long ago, but Whittingham actually answered with a straight face.

"Well, that is a philosophical question,” he began, “and I have heard several people say that you should do whatever you can to maximize your chances for the championship game, but that is not our approach.”

It was another reminder of how much times have changed. The Cougars are a mere shadow of the teams they fielded in the golden age of BYU football, and the Utes have more important matters than the Cougars, such as playing the winner of the Washington State-Washington game for the Pac-12 championship a week later.

BYU is now a bump in the road for the Utes (and the Cougars are welcome for the locker room fodder).

In the ebb and flow of football fortunes, Utah is on top now and for the foreseeable future, this after being dominated by BYU for the two decades in which LaVell Edwards stood frowning on the other sideline.

The teams have, in many ways, switched places.

The Utes of the 2000s are the Cougars of the ’80s.

Now it’s Utah that gets its pick of the instate recruits.

Not it’s Utah that gets its pick of the Polynesian players.

Now it’s Utah that signs a large share of missionaries (still not as many as BYU), especially the best ones.

Now it’s Utah (currently ranked 18th in the AP poll) that competes for national rankings and meaningful bowl games.

Now it’s Utah that churns out future NFL draft picks as BYU once did.

Now it’s Utah that dominates the Cougars, reclaiming previous dominance and making the Edwards era look like a mere blip in the rivalry. The Utes were 41-8-4 before Edwards became head coach, and then the Cougars won 19 of 21. The Utes have now won 12 of the last 15, including seven in a row.

Now it’s Utah that is tempted to look ahead (at the conference championship) just as BYU was once tempted to look past the Utes (to the Holiday Bowl).

Now it’s BYU that considers the rivalry its championship game, one that will make or break a season, just as Utah once did.

Now it’s Utah where you’ll find the Whittinghams (Kyle and Fred) and the Anaes (Bradlee, Moroni) and Coveys (Britain), coaches and players whose forebears wore blue and white and tormented the Utes.

Utah even raided BYU’s backyard to signing the best players from Utah Valley, including two prep quarterbacks/returned missionaries — Britain Covey from Timpview High, BYU’s minor league team, and Chase Hansen, from Lone Peak High, now playing wide receiver and linebacker, respectively. There was a time when all BYU had to do was show up at the door to sign such players.

The tables have turned.

So maybe you’re thinking that this year's rivalry game is pointless and overblown, with the Utes heading to the Pac-12 championship game and the Cougars scrambling for bowl scraps such as the Quick Lane Bowl, but it is not without its intriguing subplots:

Both schools are showing up having made midseason quarterback changes that put freshmen on the field — the Cougars because their offense was dormant and the Utes because their starter was/is injured. It’s Zach Wilson vs. Jason Shelley in the freshmen faceoff.

With wins over UMass and New Mexico State — two woeful teams — BYU has salvaged its season by making itself bowl-eligible with six wins; a road victory over Utah would give them two wins over nationally ranked teams. They have been listed as 13.5-point underdogs (so you’re saying there’s a chance …).

Sitake, the former Cougar turned Ute turned Cougar again, is returning to Rice-Eccles Stadium to face his old boss, Whittingham. His passing game coordinator and quarterback coach is Aaron Roderick, the former Cougar turned Ute turned Cougar again. He was fired by Whittingham in December 2016 and now makes his first return to Rice-Eccles Stadium since the split, which was not especially amicable.

Francis Bernard, a former BYU linebacker and running back, will be facing his former team for the first time. Bernard sat out the 2017 season at BYU reportedly because of honor code violations and planned to transfer. In October of that year, he was arrested and later convicted of impaired driving, according to court records. He was fined $1,420 and sentenced to 48 hours of community service. He joined the Utes this fall.

All of the above make it that much more of a must-watch game for football fans, even if the rivalry is much changed and lacking in many ways.