AMERICAN FORK — One person was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday morning after being hit by a FrontRunner train.

The pedestrian was crossing the tracks at the platform in American Fork, 782 W. 200 South, about 6:30 a.m. when he was hit by a train pulling into the station, according to a spokesman for the Utah Transit Authority. Details about how fast the train was going when the man was hit were not immediately released.

The man, whose name and age were not immediately released, was flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital.

Trains heading north into Salt Lake City were delayed while emergency crews attended to the situation.

