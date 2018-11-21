With Rivalry Week upon us, ESPN gave outsiders the inside scoop on why the top rivalries in the nation engage in “good, clean old-fashioned hate.”

Bad news for Ute fans who try to pretend BYU and Utah are no longer rivals because they’ve gone their separate ways since the MWC days: The Beehive State’s best bitter brotherly battle is one of the 12 games listed in “the Hater’s Guide to Rivalry Week.”

This entertaining piece offers data and details on the games that divide families, offices and states.

The featured games include the Egg Bowl (Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss), the Civil War (Oregon vs. Oregon State), the Apple Cup (Washington vs. Washington State), the Sunshine Showdown (Florida vs. Florida State), The Game (Michigan vs. Ohio State), the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate game (Georgia Tech vs. Georgia), the Iron Bowl (Auburn vs. Alabama), the Territorial Cup (Arizona State vs. Arizona), the Palmetto Bowl (South Carolina vs. Clemson), the Governor’s Cup (Kentucky vs. Louisville), the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh (Notre Dame vs. USC) and, of course, the Holy War between BYU and Utah.

Among the tidbits ESPN included about the Ute-Cougar matchup:

• Utah kicker Chris Yergensen’s game-winning field goal in 1993

• BYU nose guard Lenny Gomes’ infamous “They’ll be pumping my gas” quote

• LaVell Edwards’ 22-7 record against Utah and how he angered the Utes by bringing Marc Wilson back into a blowout in 1977 so he could set an NCAA single-game passing record

• Ex-Utah coach Wayne Howard proclaiming after that 38-8 loss that the “hatred” between the schools would only grow and, “It will be a crusade to beat BYU from now on.”

• Ute receiver Steve Smith joking “Even our cheerleaders are kicking your (buttocks)” after a BYU fan jumped out of the stands and got punched over and over by a male cheerleader after tackling him.

ESPN also pointed out that the Utes, who wrapped up the Pac-12 South championship last weekend, have won seven in a row since their last loss to BYU in 2009.

NATIONAL PERSPECTIVE

• ESPN’s Phil Steele on how tight the games have been over the past two decades:

In the annual "Holy War" between BYU and Utah, close games are the rule.

In the last 22 meetings, 17 have been decided by a TD or less including the last five. Utah is favored by 13.5 — Phil Steele (@philsteele042) November 20, 2018

• SBNation.com makes its pick, and it will be fascinating to see how this score comes about: Utah 32.4, BYU 18.7.

• Check out this fun photo essay on the BYU-Utah rivalry at ESPN.

• CBSSports.com noted that it’s the first time since 2010 that the game has come in the final weekend of November.

AND, FINALLY …

