PROVO — Utah presents a number of problems for a BYU defense, according to Cougar coaches and players with defending dynamic receiver Britain Covey certainly one of the central difficulties.

Covey hasn't missed a beat since returning home from mission service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints just prior to the 2018 season and enters Saturday's game as the Utes' leading receiving option by a wide margin. The shifty 5-foot-8 sophomore has 55 receptions on the year for 622 yards although he's only scored one receiving touchdown.

"He's real good. He's going to be a challenge," said BYU cornerback Michael Shelton who is likely to draw the unenviable task of covering Covey as the defensive back whose skill set matches up best.

Shelton recalls covering Covey back in 2015 when both players were freshmen, although Covey was limited due to an injury and was subsequently limited to just two receptions for a single yard in Utah's 35-28 win in the Las Vegas Bowl.

"I guarded him a lot that year, so I’m pretty familiar with what type of player he is and what he can do,” Shelton said. “He’s the same guy now, based on what I’ve seen on film. He’s a challenge to guard and Utah is a tough offense, just like they always are.”

UTES FIND OFFENSIVE IDENTITY: Like BYU, Utah has undergone some changes on offense during the 2018 season although BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki believes the changes have generally served the Utes well.

“I think they’ve done a really good job these last six or seven weeks just establishing and believing in the run,” Tuiaki said. “That’s probably the biggest thing as we’ve watched them.”

Tuiaki noted Utah's focus on the run works well with what Utah does defensively and coach Kyle Whittingham's proven style of playing on that side of the football.

PLANS CHANGE: Tuiaki's defense has seen relative success since taking it on the chin in a 45-20 loss to Utah State back on Oct. 5. A lot of the progress has come with Tuiaki and the defense learning to adjust better with what is presented them, much as was the case during last week's 45-10 win over New Mexico State which saw the Aggies take an early 7-0 lead.

“That’s the adjustment week to week, any week, you know?” Tuiaki said. “You have certain things going in and if one thing isn’t working like you thought then you just go to something else.”

Tuiaki noted how many people have voiced the desire to see BYU blitz more, which has its pluses and minuses.

“A lot of people seem to be enamored with blitzing and all that stuff, but the big plays we’ve always given up comes when we’re blitzing,” Tuiaki said. “Some of the big plays you get are from blitzing, but I think there’s got to be a balance.”

As for taking on Utah, Tuiaki understands the need to adjust the gameplan congruent to how his defense responds to what the Utes are doing.

“You do what works. If blitzing works, then sure, we’re going to blitz, but if it’s hurting you, we’re not going to do it anymore,” Tuiaki said. “The bottom line is you do what works.”