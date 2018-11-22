SALT LAKE CITY — When Chase Hansen and Cody Barton take the field at Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday night it’ll be for the last time.

The senior linebackers, Utah natives each and graduates of Lone Peak and Brighton high schools, have been a part of Utah football for years now.

Hansen has been around the program since 2012, Barton since 2015. When Hansen noted that his first year with the Utes was six years ago, Barton couldn’t help but grow wide-eyed, amusingly so, to which Hansen noted, “Yeah, it’s been a while.”

To think that their journeys are almost complete — Saturday’s contest will be the final home game of their collegiate careers — well, they aren’t thinking about it, or at the very least are trying not to.

" They’ve been outstanding. Those two guys, not only from a production standpoint but from a leadership standpoint, make sure everything is going like it is supposed to. " Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, on Chase Hansen and Cody Barton

“Honestly it is weird to think about,” said Hansen. “I feel like I’ve played at Rice-Eccles a lot, but it is going to be really weird for it to be my last game. I try not to think about it. There is still a lot that we need to do.”

“Last game at Rice-Eccles ... it hasn’t hit me yet,” added Barton. “Maybe after the game, when I am with my family. Not until then.”

When the opportunity for reflection does come, Hansen and Barton will look back on what will go down as one of the greatest seasons by a pair of linebackers in school history.

Together, as team captains, they’ve led the Utah defense each and every week, a defense that currently ranks 14th in the country in total defense, 17th in first-down defense, and 19th in third-down conversion defense.

“They’re two really, really good players who have been in our system for a while,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “They’ve been outstanding. Those two guys, not only from a production standpoint but from a leadership standpoint, make sure everything is going like it is supposed to. Whether it is in the weight room, film room or on the field, those guys have been outstanding for us.”

From a production standpoint, there has been none better.

With three games remaining, Barton has racked up a team-high 91 total tackles, nine and a half tackles for a loss (TFLs) and three and a half sacks.

Hansen, meanwhile, isn’t far behind with 88 tackles, 19 TFLs and five sacks, that despite missing most of Utah’s game against Colorado due do to a targeting ejection.

“To leave the game ... I wanted to play in that one,” he said.

Each has recorded at least an interception — Hansen has two to Barton’s one — and each has contributed to a fumble.

“They are both very productive,” said Whittingham. “They are both making a ton of plays. Those guys have been invaluable to our success.”

When compared to the almost unanimously accepted greatest linebacking duo in Utah history, Gionni Paul and Jared Norris, Hansen and Barton are right there.

In 2015, Paul recorded 117 tackles, 13.5 TFLs and three sacks, while Norris had 87 tackles, six and a half TFLs and a sack. They helped lead the Utes to a 10-3 record (6-3 in Pac-12 play) and a share of the Pac-12 South Division title.

Hansen and Barton have already helped Utah secure its first Pac-12 South Division title, and if all goes well could help Utah achieve even greater heights.

“It has been great to watch them write this chapter in Utah history, because that is what this is,” said Whittingham. “First South Division championship in school history. They are the ones that did it.”

For all of their success, individual and team-based, both of which they’ve looked forward to since before the season began, Hansen and Barton steadfastly refuse to look back upon this season.

Not yet.

“I think it can be real dangerous when you look back on stuff,” said Hansen. “We still have games left, so we are just going to try and make the most of it.”

“We are just having fun,” Barton quickly added.

Because of that, Saturday’s game against BYU is the only thing on the two linebackers' minds and the reality is, the rivalry game against the Cougars is a special one.

Both players remember the first time they saw it — “I was a little kid,” said Barton, while Hansen nodded in agreement next to him — and both remember the first time they were a part of it.

“It was 2012. I was there on the sideline for it and you feel it,” Hansen said. “You feel the crowd. That was when I really felt it. It is one thing to watch it on TV, but when you really feel it inside the stadium it is kind of crazy.”

“It is the Holy War,” Barton added. “There isn’t much more to say about it, you know what I mean?”

Both concede that this year’s game will be different, however.

After all, it will be their last one.

“I think it is going to be a lot of fun,” said Hansen. “It is on Senior Night, it is the school that is not too far down the road and we know a lot of the same people. It is always high energy, always a good crowd, and it is going to be our last game in front of the crowd at Rice-Eccles. Not to mention, we are trying to finish off the season the right way and it is going to help our record and our future. It’ll be fun.”

• • •

BYU (6-5) at No. 17/18 Utah (8-3)