Utah State women's basketball (2-2) lost, 62-57, in overtime to BYU (3-1) on Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy led the Aggies with 17 points and three steals. Senior guard Rachel Brewster had 14 points and nine rebounds, while freshman guard Steph Gorman also scored in double figures with 13. Senior center Deja Mason led the Aggies on the board with 11 rebounds and also had a game-high five blocks.

The game started off slow offensively for both teams, with BYU leading 5-4 with 3:27 left to play in the first quarter. USU sophomore guard Emmie Harris and Gorman then sparked a 13-2 run in the final three minutes to lead, 17-7, at the end of the period after a Harris trey and layup, a Gorman triple, another Harris three and a Gorman jumper.

BYU brought it to a one-point game, 18-17, with 5:09 remaining in the second quarter, but a Dufficy layup and a Brewster bucket extended the lead back out to five, 22-17, with 4:06 left to play in the half. The teams went back and forth with USU heading into the break with a 26-21 advantage.

After a Brewster layup put the Aggies up, 30-25, with 6:04 to go in the third quarter, the Cougars used a 6-0 run to take their first lead since the first quarter, 31-30, with about three minutes to go. The Aggies responded with a 7-0 run of their own after a free throw from junior guard Eliza West and a pair of 3-pointers from Gorman and Dufficy to give USU the 37-31 lead with 39 seconds left in the third. After a Cougar trey, Gorman knocked down another triple as time ran out to put USU up, 40-34.

The Cougars cut down the Aggie lead in the fourth quarter, tying it up at 43-43 with 6:26 to play. The teams traded points throughout the remainder of the quarter, with BYU making a layup with 30 seconds left in regulation to tie it up at 55-55. Utah State did not convert in the final possession to send the game into overtime.

Brewster opened overtime with a jumper to put the Aggies up, 57-55, with 4:19 to play, but the Cougars scored the final seven points to win it, 62-57.

BYU was led by freshman guard Shaylee Gonzales with 20 points, junior guard Brenna Chase with 13 and sophomore guard Paisley Johnson with 10. Junior forward Shalae Salmon led the Cougars with nine boards.

Utah State shot 34.9 percent (22-of-63) from the field, 31.6 percent (6-of-19) from behind the arc and 58.3 percent (7-of-12) from the free-throw line. BYU shot 38.6 percent (22-of-57) from the floor, 25.0 percent (3-of-12) from the 3-point line and 68.2 percent (15-of-22) from the charity stripe.

The Aggies next head to Reno, Nevada, for the Nugget Classic as USU takes on USC (4-0) on Friday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m. MT, followed by Colorado (3-0) on Sunday, Nov. 25, at noon.