HERRIMAN — Police are looking for a man they believe may have robbed a candy shop on Halloween while disguised as Spider-Man.

According to Herriman Police Lt. Cody Stromberg, a man masquerading as the superhero entered the Salt City Sweet Shop, 5136 W. 13400 South, and demanded money. He wore a full-body costume, including a mask, Stromberg said.

Police on Tuesday said the shop owner's credit cards, which were taken during the robbery, were used at a Smith's in West Jordan. Surveillance photos show a man who police believe used the stolen credit card.

"The subject in the photos is described as a white male, possibly in his late 30s, with a slim build, scraggly brown hair and facial hair," Herriman police said in a news release.

During the Oct. 31 robbery, the man threatened two employees with a handgun and a stun gun, Stromberg said.

"On any other day, an adult male in a full-body Spider-Man costume might seem out of place, but obviously on Halloween that kind of blends in. So most people weren't paying attention to something like that," Stromberg said at the time.

The masked man took money from the cash register and made the employees open a safe in the back room of the store, taking an estimated $400 to $500, while he forced them to lie on the floor, the lieutenant said.

Anyone who knows who the man is or has information about the robbery is asked to call police dispatch at 801-840-4000.