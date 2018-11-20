Rice (3-2) at BYU (4-1)

Wednesday, 7 p.m. MST

Marriott Center

TV: BYUtv

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM

PROVO — Coming off a stretch of three games in five days like it had last week, BYU guard TJ Haws saw improvement from his team.

“I thought three games in a week is a lot of games, but that’s what we’re going to have to do to win a conference championship,” he said. “As the games went on throughout the week, we got better. Each game we got better as the game went on as well. This team is coachable and willing to learn and grow. I feel like we’re growing closer as a team and we have better chemistry and sharing the ball better.”

The new offense the Cougars (4-1) are employing this season, with an emphasis on a fast-paced style, is something Haws enjoys. Last year, BYU played a slower tempo.

“I don’t like playing slow,” Haws said. “The way we’re playing this year allows guys to get into a rhythm, and it allows guys to get open looks.”

Assistant coach Quincy Lewis, who is overseeing the BYU offense, likes the weapons at his disposal.

“We have a real advantage in that we have Yoeli Childs,” Lewis said. “We have an inside-outside threat. We feel like we can go down to the block when we need to but we also feel like we have good shooters on the perimeter.”

Lewis is pleased with how the players are running the offense.

“We’ve taken a little bit from last year and incorporated it with spacing the floor. I feel like little by little we’re getting better, especially in our last game,” he said. “I thought we were efficient in what we did. It was nice to see some 3-point shots go down. Obviously, Yoeli’s an important piece of the whole thing. We feel like he’s getting enough touches down there as well.”

The Cougars are looking to continue improving Wednesday (7 p.m., MST, BYUtv) when they host Rice at the Marriott Center.

The Owls are led by guard Ako Adams, who averages 14.6 points per game. Forward Jack Williams averages 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Rice beat Northwestern State in its most recent game last Saturday, 102-74.

Helping BYU’s offense is using Haws and Jahshire Hardnett at the point guard position.

"We're really playing a two point guard system here," Lewis said. "Transition is something we felt like it was important that we incorporate back into what we're doing this year. We've had a lot of success so far in our transition buckets. A lot of it has to do with, it's not just one guy who can bring up the ball. We've got a couple of guys. "

"It's something that can put a lot of pressure on defenses," Haws said of the dual point guards. "We get a rebound, and either of us can push the ball up the floor. Our offense this year, we're trying to run in transition. We can both do that."

Lewis is also pleased with the play of freshman guard Connor Harding, who is averaging 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

"What's amazing about Connor is how quickly he assimilated. The kid got off his mission at the end of June," he said. "Usually it takes a little bit longer. He's really come around. What you like about Connor is, he has so much confidence when he comes into the game. He's been productive, for sure."