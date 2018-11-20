SALT LAKE CITY — Utah House Democrats re-elected Minority Leader Brian King on Tuesday.

King, D-Salt Lake City, said he is honored that the caucus continues to have confidence in his leadership. He was first elected to the House in 2008 and has served as minority leader since 2014.

"We have a very cohesive team, and we will continue speaking up for hardworking Utahns," he said. "I look forward to working closely with both my Democratic and Republican colleagues on tackling the challenges facing Utah and ensuring that all Utahns have opportunities to succeed and thrive."

House Democrats also selected Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, as the new minority whip and Rep. Karen Kwan, D-Murray, as the new minority caucus manager. Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, was re-elected as minority assistant whip.