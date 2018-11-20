SALT LAKE CITY — Some might think burning the turkey on Thanksgiving Day would be catastrophic, but the real disaster to avoid is a kitchen fire.

That's why the American Red Cross is offering some tips for Thanksgiving cooks.

"Thanksgiving is the peak day for kitchen fires, and most of those are caused by unattended cooking," Rich Woodruff, the Red Cross' communications director, said in a statement, noting a recent Red Cross survey revealed that nearly 1 in 5 Americans (16 percent) admit to leaving food cooking unattended on the stove — a major cause of kitchen fires.

But there are some simple safety tips to avoid cooking fires:

• Stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.

• Keep young children and pets at least 3 feet away from the stove.

• Move items that can burn — such as dish towels, bags and boxes — away from the stove.

• Clean the stove and the area around it before turning on the heat.

• Don't leave food on the stove unattended.

• Turn pot handles to the back of the stove to avoid spills.

If a pan catches fire, don't move it. Slide a pan lid or cookie sheet on top of the pan to put out the fire. Turn off the heat. Keep the lid on the pan until it cools. Never try to stop a grease or oil fire with water — it will fuel the fire. Keeping a box of baking soda handy is a great impromptu fire extinguisher.

If something catches fire in the oven, keep the door closed. Call 911 so firefighters can make sure the fire didn't spread to the walls. If a fire occurs in the microwave, keep the door closed and unplug the microwave if you can. Don't use it again until a repairman checks it.

If the kitchen catches fire, make sure everyone gets out and call 911 when outside. Once outside, stay out. Never go back inside a burning building.