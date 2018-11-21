SALT LAKE CITY — Add the Runnin’ Utes to a list of folks leaving town for the Thanksgiving holiday. They’re headed for the Wooden Legacy tournament at Titan Gym in Fullerton, California, for three games in four days.

Utah (2-1) drew the late game on Thursday, facing Hawaii (3-1) at 9:30 p.m. The Utes will face either Grand Canyon or Seton Hall on Friday. When play concludes Sunday, they’ll take on a team from the other bracket — La Salle, Miami (Florida), Northwestern or Fresno State — depending on how things go.

The trip is Utah’s second of the season. The Utes dropped a 78-69 decision at Minnesota on Nov. 12. They spent two nights in Minneapolis because no school was being missed.

“This is a young team that needs to, I think, get more attached,” said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak. “Sometimes when you’re out on a road trip, you can kind of fast-forward through some of that. So that’s positive.”

Krystkowiak noted that a lot of the team will have families in the Anaheim area for Thanksgiving.

“Assuming you are doing your job, those are all not like really a grind to being out on the road,” he said. “It’s not like an NBA deal where you’re going to play three games in five nights in three different cities. We’ll get settled in and be in one hotel.”

The Utes, he continued, have the benefit of not having to travel a great distance like some of the other teams in the tournament.

“So it’s going to be good,” Krystkowiak said. “It’s just what we need.”

Between the trips to Minnesota and California, Utah returned home to defeat Mississippi Valley State 98-63. The Utes defeated Maine 75-61 in the Huntsman Center seven days earlier.

Through three games, Utah (2-1) is led in scoring by Sedrick Barefield and Donnie Tillman. They both average 12 points. Tillman also tops the team in rebounding (7.7), while Barefield is the leader in assists (4.6).

The Utes return home to face Tulsa on Dec.1. Then comes a Dec. 8 meeting with BYU in the Beehive Classic at Vivint Arena.

*****

Wooden Legacy

Titan Gym — Fullerton, California

Hawaii (3-1) vs. Utah (2-1)

Thursday, 9:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: ESPN 700AM

*****

Second round

Utah vs. Grand Canyon or Seton Hall

Friday, 7 or 9:30 p.m.

*****

Final games

Sunday, TBD