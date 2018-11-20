WEST JORDAN — Six people, including a police officer, were injured in a four-vehicle crash in West Jordan on Tuesday, police said.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. on Bangerter Highway near 6500 South when an elderly man entered the highway at 7000 South driving north in southbound lanes, said West Jordan Police Sgt. J.C. Holt.

The wrong-way vehicle first struck the car of an officer who was headed home from a training, Holt said. The officer suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

The man's vehicle then hit a minivan that had five people inside. Those occupants, as well as the elderly man, were all taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the sergeant said.

After hitting the police officer's vehicle and the minivan, the elderly man's engine block came out and was dragged several hundred feet by another vehicle, Holt said.

Officers Tuesday were investigating whether a medical issue caused the elderly man to enter the highway going the wrong way.

Traffic in the area was shut down while police investigated.