FARMINGTON — A Riverdale man who is on the Utah Sex Offender Registry was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting a disabled woman in a house where he was supposed to be doing work for the woman's mother.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Jon David Stephens, 49, on charges of forcible sodomy and object rape, first-degree felonies, and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

In June, police say Stephens was doing work for a woman at her home in Davis County. The woman's 18-year-old daughter is "intellectually disabled" and Stephens was aware of that, according to charging documents.

When the two were alone at the house, Stephens took the woman to a bedroom, asked "if she could keep secrets," and then sexually assaulted her, the charges state.

Stephens was convicted of lewdness involving a child in 1997, according to court records. He was convicted of sex abuse of a child in 2000 and was sentenced to one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison.