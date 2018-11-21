SALT LAKE CITY — It would appear that Happy Meals from McDonald’s don’t always bring smiles to everyone’s faces.

Not lovin’ it: A man in Canada has filed a class-action lawsuit against McDonald’s over their Happy Meal advertisements.

According to BBC News, Antonio Bramante claims that McDonald's is unlawfully aiming to advertise to children under 13 years of age.

CNBC reported that the lawsuit states that the toys that come with Happy Meals are marketed with the launch of children's movies and are often part of a series, prompting his family to return to the restaurant to complete the set. Bramante claims that this violates the Quebec Consumer Protection Act.

Hamburglers?: Bramante says that he eats at McDonald's once every other week. He estimates that he has spent hundreds of dollars on Happy Meals over the past five years.

According to CTV News, Bramante’s lawyer is seeking an injunction to end the practice of targeting children with toys.

He will also ask for compensation for the cost of the toys and meals as well as punitive damages.

Anyone who has purchased a Happy Meal in Quebec since Nov. 15, 2013, can ask to be added to the class-action lawsuit, Insider reported.

The defense: McDonald’s denies any wrongdoing.

"We are aware of our obligations under Quebec's advertising laws and reiterate that we do not believe this class action has merit," McDonald’s told BBC in a statement.

According to CTV News, McDonald's also argued that the advertising of Happy Meals is limited to restaurant interiors and drive-thrus, and the boxes the meals are packed in make no mention of toys.

The fast-food giant has more than 300 locations in the Canadian province.