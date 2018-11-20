SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned U.S. consumers they should not eat romaine lettuce since it might contain E. coli.

So far, 32 people have been infected with the outbreak strain across 11 states, including 13 people who were hospitalized because of their ailment.

No deaths have been reported.

However, one hospitalized person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a life-threatening form of kidney failure, CNN reports.

Frustration: The E. coli is tied to romaine lettuce, but they haven’t identified a specific grower.

"Most of the romaine lettuce being harvested right now is coming from the California region, although there's some lettuce coming in from Mexico," said FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

According to The Washington Post, the sudden warning "reflects the uncertainties about the origin and extent of the bacterial contamination."

“The CDC is not claiming that all romaine contains the dangerous bacteria — something the millions of people who have eaten the popular lettuce recently should bear in mind — but investigators don’t know precisely where, when or how the contamination happened,” The Washington Post reported.

Where: The E. coli has been reported in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin. No reports in Utah yet.

Canada: The Public Health Agency of Canada reported that 18 people have become sick from the same strain in Ontario and Quebec.

Symptoms: People who get sick from E. coli suffer within two to eight days after they swallow the germ, according to CDC.

Flashback: Earlier this year, an outbreak of romaine lettuce lasted for four months from March to June, according to Vox. The outbreak sickened 210 people.