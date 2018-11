I would just like to let you know how much I appreciate the Deseret News' great articles and live broadcast coverage of Utah high school football.

I've grown up in Utah, and for many years there was very little media attention given to high school sports, especially the smaller schools.

Now Deseret News has become the clear leader in high school sports coverage in Utah and only seems to be getting better each year.

Thank you for all that you do. Keep up the good work!

Mical Bracken

Kamas