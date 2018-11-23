BYU football coach Kalani Sitake does everything right, except prepare players for games consistently.

The main ingredient to winning is acquiring the right players, an area in which the good coach excels (although some of those gains were negated by losing). His defensive philosophy of keeping everything in front of you is governed by the laws of probability — force offenses to dink and dunk, and eventually they will make a mistake and end the drive. He is heavily into analytics; he employs Zach Knowlton's innovative player evaluation system — critical in today's big data world.

What separates BYU from the success we fans desire? I'm not God, but we hear reports that the team "outphysicaled" Wisconsin but did not play physical enough against Utah State. Leading players to compete with maximal effort week-in and week-out appears to be the problem the past two years. And this is likely a control issue — the more distant the unit is from his control, the worse it fares. That is why the defense has outperformed the offense the past three years.

Perhaps Kalani should, as Bronco did, solicit input from organizational genius Paul Gustavson. Imagine what Bronco's organizational discipline combined with Kalani's charisma can do.

Nelson Chung

Alexandria, Virginia