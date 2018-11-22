Shopping online has many benefits. In a simple click, your order is processed, shipped and delivered to your door. But recently, you may have noticed price increases or delays in receiving shipments and might be asking why.

E-commerce sales have exploded in the last 20 years and are trending upward, especially during the holidays and busy online shopping days like Cyber Monday. However, according to the American Trucking Association, America is facing a record truck driver shortage, with an estimated 51,000 more drivers needed to meet demand. The trucking industry simply can’t keep up with the recent flood in online orders.

So, what can be done to help? In the year-end transportation appropriations legislation, Congress could update a 35-year-old federal regulation and legalize twin 33 trailers nationwide. By allowing an increase in the size of twin trailers from 28 feet to 33 feet, drivers would have the ability to haul 18 percent more freight without any change to federal weight limits. This would result in lower shipping costs for consumers, quicker delivery times, fewer highway accidents, reduced fuel consumption and less wear and tear on roads.

Klay Frongner

West Valley