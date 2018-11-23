During the recent campaign, Brian Kemp, Georgia’s secretary of state who supervises state elections, was accused of voter suppression when he put 53,000 voter registrations on hold because the names on a voter registration application did not exactly match a government database. The vast majority of those would-be voters were African-Americans. Kemp was accused not only of targeting blacks, but of doing so during a campaign where he was running for governor, and the absence of that many Democratic voters in a close race might tip the balance in his favor.

Indeed, Kemp narrowly won the race.

This is not the first time an elected official running election administration has been accused of using his or her position for partisan purposes. In 2000, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris administered Florida’s contested electoral process while also serving on the Republican presidential campaign. Harris was accused of using her office to help George W. Bush win Florida’s electoral votes and the presidency.

Nor is this simply a problem elsewhere. The United Utah Party experienced this issue firsthand when the Utah Elections Office, under the supervision of a partisan elected official, refused to allow Jim Bennett, the party’s 3rd Congressional District candidate in 2017, to register as a UUP candidate. The office asserted that the party had not yet been certified and therefore Bennett could not be a candidate for that party. But the office slow-walked the certification process as long as possible. A federal judge criticized the state Elections Office for purposely delaying certification and ordered Bennett on the ballot. More recently, the Salt Lake County clerk was sued by her opponent for bias in election administration.

These examples suggest that administration of elections should not be in the hands of partisans. In nine states currently, the job of administering elections is done by an electoral commission. The members of these commissions represent different political parties in order to reduce the influence of any single political party in election administration.

Utah should adopt a similar independent electoral commission rather than place state election administration in the hands of partisan officials. An independent electoral commission would reduce the power of a political party or partisan officials to use the office to serve partisan interests. The above examples, along with others, show that this problem is real.

Additionally, an independent electoral commission would reduce the potential conflict of interest for elected officials who administer elections. Ethical government minimizes as much as possible the possibility of a conflict of interest for an elected official. Utahns should seek the highest ethical standard.

This is not some abstract issue. In fact, it may well be a problem in two years. In 2020, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who supervises the Utah Elections Office, will administer an election where he may be a candidate for governor.

How would a commission be formed? Such a commission would include representatives of the political parties in Utah, along with individuals who are not affiliated with any political party. The governor and state legislative leaders each could appoint a member. Also, each certified political party should have the ability to name a representative. Then, the commission should add several unaffiliated voters who apply to serve. However, an ironclad rule should be that no political party has a majority of membership on the commission. Nor should any member be a current public official — elected or appointed — or a candidate for elective office.

The commission would carry out the same duties that are now assigned to the State Elections Office, such as voter registration, administration of campaign finance laws, voter information, etc. The difference is these duties would be conducted by a nonpartisan staff accountable to a nonpartisan election director who was appointed by an independent, multipartisan commission.

Utah should be a model for ethical government. This change would make Utah a leader in separating partisanship from the process of running an election. It is a time to assure that partisanship is not a factor in the administration of elections in our state, and also to set a model for other states.