Maybe the BYU-Utah football game isn’t quite what it was when both schools competed in the same conference, but Saturday’s showdown in Salt Lake City still remains among the hottest rivalries in the nation.

That’s true despite Utah’s seven-year winning streak. Those wins didn’t come easy, including a one-point 20-19 squeaker two years ago and a 19-13 finish last year in Provo, with Utah’s defense digging in against a final drive.

It’s true despite this being the final regular season game for both teams, and despite both teams already having achieved major goals. The University of Utah has qualified for the Pac-12 conference championship game, and BYU has won six games, making it bowl eligible.

As the cliché goes, you can set aside the records and anything else that might explain a team’s week-by-week motivation to play. When these two schools get together, it’s all about emotion, desire and bragging rights. No senior wants to end his career with a loss in this game. No one wants to be accused of giving less than his all.

That’s a great recipe for things to get out of control. Generally, that worry isn’t about the players, but the fans.

As difficult as it may seem, perspective is important. This is, after all, a game. It’s a contest to see which team can carry a ball over a line or kick it between two goalposts the most, within well-defined rules, of course. It is a diversion from a world dominated by politics, worries about terrorism or, on a more personal level, the stresses of everyday life.

That’s an important, welcome, healthy and much-needed diversion, but it is a diversion nonetheless. No matter which team wins, the sun will rise Sunday morning. Life will go on. Everyday routines will return. The hearts of diehard fans will turn toward next year’s game.

And momentary temper tantrums or acts of violence or vandalism will seem regrettably foolish in the dispassionate light of day.

Truth is, the schools have much more in common than they have at odds. Even their passionate fan bases often coexist on the same street or even inside the same house. The game, then, is a real opportunity to show the rest of the nation what true sportsmanship looks like.

This is an age in which rival camps often demonize each other, especially in the political realm. Americans can be too focused on what separates them. In sports, that means they miss out on the camaraderie that results from a friendly rivalry.

Unlike in recent years, this game will be played in the frosty weather of late November. It will begin late at night. We trust it will be just as hard-fought and memorable as any contest in this long rivalry.

And we trust everyone will want to wake up Sunday morning with no regrets.