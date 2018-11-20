Dixie State women’s basketball head coach JD Gustin has announced the signing of three in-state recruits to National Letters of Intent to join the Trailblazers beginning in the 2019-20 season.

The Trailblazers signed Emily Isaacson (Box Elder High School), Maggie McCord (Bingham High School) and Breaunna Gillen (Copper Hills High School).

Isaacson, a 5-foot-11 guard from Perry, Utah, is a senior and a four-year starter at Box Elder High School, where she has earned second-team All-State, first-team All-Area and first-team All-Region honors. Last season, Isaacson averaged 17.5 points and eight rebounds per game as a junior.

“I love Emily’s length, athleticism and dedication to the game,” Gustin said. “She loves to play and is devoted to becoming her very best. She is a terrific shooter but can also score off the bounce and in the post, making her a tough matchup. I believe we are getting a special player with Emily.”

McCord, a 5-8 guard from South Jordan, Utah, is a senior at Bingham High School and has led the Miners to two region titles and a Utah State 6A runner-up finish in 2018. McCord averaged 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season as a junior, earning Region 4 MVP, first-team All-State and first-team All-Region honors.

“I really like Maggie’s fierce dedication to bring energy to every game she plays in,” Gustin said. “Her motor and athleticism has shown to make plays happen. Maggie is a fantastic player to add to our style of tempo we want to continue to establish here at Dixie State.”

Gillen, a 5-9 guard from West Jordan, Utah, is a senior at Copper Hills High School and has earned Region 3 MVP, CHHS MVP, CHHS Offensive Player of the Year, first-team All-State and first-team All-Region honors. Last season, Gillen averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game as a junior, leading the Grizzlies to the 6A state semifinals.

“Breaunna is a silky smooth combo guard that can really shoot the basketball,” Gustin said. “She is a tremendous competitor, a natural leader and truly cares about getting it done in the classroom. She is absolutely one of the top players in Utah and had a number of excellent universities to choose from. We couldn’t be happier that she decided on Dixie State.”