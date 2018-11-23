SALT LAKE CITY — Britain Covey and Chase Hansen don’t try to hide their affection and enthusiasm for the rivalry game, even if they have to temper their passion on the field this weekend.

Unlike many of their teammates who’ve only known the BYU-Utah rivalry as players, Covey, a graduate of Timpview High, and Hansen, an alum of Lone Peak High, were introduced to the nearly 100-year-old contest as children. For both of them, however, those childhood memories involved them rooting for the Cougars and now, as players, they fight to make Utah fans cheer.

“It’s awesome,” said Hansen of how he views the rivalry. “It’s weird because I look back at my dad and my uncle’s highlights and they’re on the other side of things. You know, I grew up on that side of things. But obviously, I’ve had plenty of time now being on this side of things, and it’s just one of those games you look forward to.”

Covey, too, grew up the child and sibling of BYU alumni, and in fact, this Saturday, he will see many prep football friends on the opposite side of the field.

“Well, it's everything you'd expect it to be,” Covey said, when asked to describe what it’s like to play in the game he grew up loving as a fan. “I mean, it's so intense. And it's funny to hear the guys tell the freshmen about it. … There are a lot of guys who are out of state that come in not exactly knowing what it is. And it's funny to hear the (older) out-of-state guys saying, 'Oh, you know, this game is huge. This is not a regular game.' It’s going to be really intense. We know that.”

One of Covey’s best friends is BYU defensive end Devin Kaufusi, who was asked to step into his older brother Corbin’s role after he went down with an injury.

“We are already staging a fake fight,” he said laughing of his former Timpview teammate. “If Corbin was playing, it was going to be me versus Devin and Corbin, but now it’s just going to have to be me versus Devin.”

Both players said the stress, anxiety and anticipation that players feel is much different than what fans feel — and how they can respond to the pressure.

“I think it's very different as a fan because I mean, you're stressed and you want your team to win, but as a player, you try not to let it out and let your emotion get the best of you,” Hansen said. “You try to do your job. You try to play with energy. You try to play really good football and sometimes if you get too emotional about it, you can do the wrong thing, and that can affect you in the game.”

He said the freedom fans feel to express every good and bad feeling isn’t something the players on the field can do.

“But I guess as far as being a player, you just have to find a way to not be as emotional,” Hansen said. “As a fan, you can just let loose and you can be kind of chaotic. But as a player, you have to find a way to see it as another game and do your job like in football.”

Players do get to enjoy some unique benefits of being the ones to win or lose the beloved game.

“First of all actually being there in front of the crowd is one of my favorite feelings,” Hansen said. “I want to be one of my favorite things I want to miss about college football.”