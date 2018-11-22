I agree 100 percent with a letter in last Saturday's Deseret News, "Utah voters deserve better."

I watched, with great amazement, a TV news report on Monday night featuring Ben McAdams basically claiming victory. He said (paraphrasing), "Utah voters have spoken and it's time to move away from partisan politics and come together for the good of Utah." Really Ben? It was that time two months ago. I've never seen such disgusting, rancorous rhetoric as I saw in this campaign. Although it was equally bad (in quality) coming from both sides, due to a ton of outside money, it was much worse (in quantity) coming from the McAdams camp.

In my opinion, the half-truths and outright lies coming from all the TV commercials is what led to a win for McAdams by the narrowest of margins. If Love had won, I would feel basically the same. If a qualified candidate had been in the running, they would have had my vote.

A message to both parties: Let's clean it up, the people of Utah deserve (and want) much, much better.

Steve Gilchrist

Murray