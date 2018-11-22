Americans have always recognized the value of being grateful, especially when things seem most bleak.

Seventy-four years after George Washington first proclaimed a day of Thanksgiving, Abraham Lincoln revived the tradition in 1863, officially setting aside the last Thursday of November “as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise.”

In his proclamation, Lincoln asked for the “Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of a nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and union,” a bold move for a country that was in the middle of a bloody Civil War that had torn families apart, physically and politically.

In hindsight, it seems to be just what the country needed. The Battle of Gettysburg had only been a few months prior, and the country was still in mourning. As the year drew to a close, Lincoln set the example of looking back and finding things for which to be grateful. “It has seemed to me fit and proper that they should be solemnly, reverently and gratefully acknowledged as with one heart and one voice by the whole American People,” he said.

With the country at its most divided, Lincoln wasn’t the only one who wanted to heal some of that pain. Making Thanksgiving an official holiday had been the 30-year pursuit of Sarah Josepha Hale, a prominent magazine editor and the author of “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”

Hale strongly believed that making Thanksgiving an official holiday could act as a path to unity between the North and the South. She spent decades writing editorials about the importance of coming together for a harvest celebration and was the author of the letter to Secretary of State William Seward that prompted Lincoln’s proclamation.

Since the proclamation in 1863, Thanksgiving has remained a permanent American fixture, with timely messages of its importance coming from each presidential proclamation.

It may seem trite to profess gratitude at a time when the country is deeply fractured by politics and has just experienced an election full of hateful rhetoric, but history says this is when the nation needs it most. One hundred years after Lincoln’s initial proclamation, President John F. Kennedy asked Americans to “proclaim our gratitude to Providence for manifold blessings … and let us resolve to share those blessings and those ideals with our fellow human beings throughout the world.” It’s a message that, like Lincoln’s, transcends times and is just as true as when it was said.

This week, as people across the nation come together to give thanks, remember the importance of expressing gratitude for all blessings, even just a warm Thanksgiving meal, and sharing that gratitude with others. It is a holiday that, since its inception, serves as a reminder that what Americans share in common far outweighs their individual differences.

Just as the country’s forefathers realized the necessity of striving for unity, everyone today can set aside division and come together “solemnly, reverently and gratefully.”