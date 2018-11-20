Melting pots, stews and kaleidoscopes are fine metaphors to describe the American experience, but I’m convinced of no better analogy that truly embodies the spirit of this country than Jell-O.

Yes, Jell-O, especially the wiggly green kind filled with everything your grandma’s fridge could cough up the day before a church potluck. The kind I carefully avoided each Thanksgiving because of my utter aversion to cottage cheese.

It’s a perfect symbol for the nation. Not persuaded? Here are three arguments for elevating the jiggly treat to its rightful place on the banner leading the country to its future.

Democracy

Plopping a Jell-O dessert in front of guests draws no more attention today than a blue sky in July, but its history follows the great arc from the elite to the democratic.

As Carolyn Wyman writes in her book, “Jell-O: A biography,” the early method for concocting a gelatinous meal was thus:

“First you had to get two calves’ feet — scald them, take off the hair, slit them in two, and extract the fat from between the claws. Then you had to boil them, remove the scum, and boil again for as long as six or seven hours — before straining, letting the product cool, skimming the fat, boiling once more, adding the shells and whites of five eggs … skimming again, and straining twice through a jelly bag that you will have had to make yourself.”

Naturally, this was a meal fit for a king, (although from the sound of it, you would think it might have killed a king or two). Like most old-time luxuries we now routinely enjoy, gelatin required a small army of servants working around the clock — not something the peasant living on borrowed land could eat.

Then came some ingenuity, and mass-produced gelatin hit the shelves. An approximate 1 billion Jell-O cups are now sold every year.

The democratization of food follows the democratization of power, which is really where the idea of America starts. Religious separatists fled oppressive governments to find freedom and start an experiment in self-government. Intellectuals rejected the purported divine right of kings. Constitutional framers gave the people ownership of their new country.

Democracy is an equalizer; everyone sits at the same table. So long as America remains committed to this ideal, things will work out.

Economics

What explains Jell-O’s success? Well, it’s cheap, always within reach of any social class. But that’s only possible because of a careful blend of inventiveness, efficient production and markets that distribute the right goods to the right buyers. One can almost see the Adam Smith shoulder angel guiding the hands of early gelatin producers as Jell-O moved from its door-to-door sales and rudimentary kitchen into its first assembly line factory.

Jell-O is an emblem of doing more with less. It speaks of prudence — the best financial trait the country can have, and the one it conspicuously lacks. Soaring deficits and debts, both from consumers and the government, don’t bode well for the rising generation. Maybe it’s not always fun staying financially fit, but it’s time the country learned living within one’s means brings peace and dignity. Perhaps replacing congressional pensions with Jell-O rations isn’t such a bad idea.

Adaptability

The ability to adapt under any circumstance is Jell-O’s grand achievement and America’s greatest asset. When times got tight, Americans asked Jell-O to do things it was never intended to do. Lime Jell-O olive relish? A 1944 war rations recipe book thought it was a good idea. Thousands of homegrown recipes, from simple desserts to savory salads to art exhibits, stand as a testament to the virtue of ordinary people doing extraordinary things when tapped on the shoulder by fate.

Civil war and its enduring aftermath, two world wars, scandals in the highest public office, assassinations and terrorism have at times brought the nation to its knees, but nothing has yet so damaged America beyond repair. At each crucial intersection, Americans have found the pluck to adapt and move forward in hope.

So this Thanksgiving I’ve decided to not only tolerate that leaning tower of leftovers but to celebrate it. In fact, I’ll be making my own (sans cottage cheese) as a witness that this country can sort out all its divisions, contempt and poor judgements, and emerge a better nation for it.