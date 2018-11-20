SALT LAKE CITY — It's Congressman-elect Ben McAdams after election results were certified Tuesday.

The Democratic Salt Lake County mayor's lead over Republican Rep. Mia Love was at 694 votes following the final vote canvass throughout the 4th Congressional District, just 21 votes more than would have allowed for a recount.

McAdams was confident enough about the 739-vote lead he held after Monday's results to declare victory, saying he saw no way Love could catch up to him in the final county totals.

Love did not concede Monday, instead issuing a statement expressing her thanks to voters. She was expected to make an announcement Tuesday once all of the counties in the district finish certifying the vote.

The final counts in Utah County's in the 4th District are 23,432 for Love and 8,516 for McAdams. That's 55 more votes for the two-term congresswoman and 16 more for McAdams.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Mia Love answers a question as she and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams participate in a debate in Sandy, Utah, as the two battle for Utah's 4th Congressional District.

In Salt Lake County, the numbers after Tuesday's canvass for McAdams grew to 124,754 to Love's 104,742. Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen said there were less than 200 additional votes to be added to Monday's totals.

The 4th District includes portions of Salt Lake and Utah counties, as well as Juab and Sanpete counties, all seen as conservative strongholds. Juab and Sanpete counties have already completed their vote certification.

McAdams chose not to wait until counties finished canvassing their votes Tuesday to declare himself the winner in the contentious race. The final vote certification by the state is scheduled for Monday.

"Was it unusual (for McAdams) to make a statement without a concession? Yes. But the whole process has been unusual and prolonged," said Chris Karpowitz, co-director of BYU's Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy.

Karpowitz said until provisional ballots were counted in Utah and Salt Lake counties Monday, both candidates still had reason to hope they'd win what was the most competitive race in the state.

That those votes "broke dramatically for Ben McAdams indicates they were likely new voters who were much more Democratic in their approach," likely because of Proposition 2, a ballot initiative to legalize medical marijuana, he said.

Proposition 2, which passed but will be replaced in next month's special legislative session, was credited with driving voter turnout throughout the state, energizing young voters, especially those new to the process.

The largely by-mail election may have caused some problems for Love, who was counting on support in Utah County to counter McAdams' strength in Salt Lake County.

Instead, Utah County voters who decided that rather than mail in their ballots they would cast them in person on Election Day ran into long lines because there were fewer polling places than in a regular election.

"That fact that people had to wait hours in lines means we'll never know how many people walked away" before voting, Karpowitz said. He said the way Utah County ran the election "seemed to very problematic and hurt Love."

Gov. Gary Herbert, a Republican and a former Utah County commissioner, was even more blunt recently in his assessment, calling the county the "epicenter of dysfunction" when it comes to elections.

The state does not have an automatic recount in close races, but candidates who lose by 0.25 percent or less can request that votes be recounted. Love was just shy of that margin in Monday's results.

Last week, the two-term congresswoman's campaign sued the Salt Lake County clerk over the vote count, focusing on the voter signature verification process used when ballots were unsigned or signatures didn't match.

The case was dismissed the day after it was heard in 3rd District Court. Karpowitz said the lawsuit "was a sign the Love campaign was very worried how this was going to turn out," especially since it targeted only Salt Lake County.

Jason Perry, head of the University of Utah's Hinckley Institute of Politics, said the big question for Love now is whether she'll run again in the 4th District.

"I think we have not seen the last of Rep. Love and this district has proven in this election that it is not safe for anyone," Perry said, noting that in 2020, there may not be propositions on the ballot bringing voters to the polls.

Contributing: Katie McKellar