The standard for freshman students of Dixie State University is living off campus or at home, causing students to miss opportunities to have increased academic standards, develop connections to the campus and beyond and experience the safety that living on-campus provides.

A model found within Utah of students succeeding in these areas is the University of Utah. Data recorded for 2016, reported by the university, declared that those who lived off campus had an average GPA of 3.03, as compared to their on-campus colleagues' average GPA of 3.21. This increase can make a world of difference for students as they continue their education.

A resource that helps students living on campus is residence life staff. Students utilize them to connect to campus, identify their resources, expand their social/educational networks, thus helping students to experience a greater connection to the institution.

Beyond connections and a greater GPA, living on campus provides a greater safety for students. With key card access, 24-hour on-site staff and campus police nearby, the safety of students is highly increased.

Due to the increased GPAs of students, deepened connections and safety of students, more students should consider on-campus housing as their housing option.

Brett Coleman

St. George