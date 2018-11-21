Red-flag laws are an opportunity for two opposing viewpoints to compromise.

There is hardly a more divisive issue in the country right now than guns. And while most polls say that Utah gun owners support commonsense gun laws, we haven’t seen that play out in the Utah state Legislature. This year may be different and offer us an opportunity to pass legislation that provides a balance between gun rights and safety that gun owners and opponents alike can get behind.

Rep. Steve Handy is running “red flag” legislation that will create an Extreme Risk Protective Order in Utah. Empirical evidence on similar legislation shows that this policy effectively reduces suicide for people in extreme crisis. The law provides a mechanism for family and law enforcement to petition a judge to temporarily remove firearms from a person in crisis, for a respondent to appear before a judge and for firearms to be returned when the crisis has passed.

If we as gun owners are serious about well-balanced laws that both protect Second Amendment rights and protect life, here is our chance to show it. Call on state legislators to support Rep. Handy’s Extreme Risk Protective Order bill to reduce suicide in Utah.

Carrie Butler

South Jordan