SALT LAKE CITY — It took just five minutes for someone to broach a subject that has nagged at Utah football all season: How would Kyle Whittingham approach the BYU game if the Utes were to reach the Pac-12 championship game? Would he rest his starters?

“What would you do?” Whittingham said during his interview session Monday.

I’d suit up the computer science department and toss in a couple of philosophy majors for variety. There would be no chances taken as the Utes await their Nov. 30 conference championship game. But Whittingham isn’t one to avoid a fight, especially against his former team. He’s not about to tell his starters to take a breather this Saturday.

“As far as that strategy, I don’t know what to say other than an analogy that thoroughbred horses, they love to run,” he said.

So do thoroughbred coaches.

Plan on this year’s BYU-Utah game including all the key players both teams can muster. Whittingham isn’t going to announce details of his game plan, but I will: He’ll start his finest and shoot for an early lead so he can coast with the reserves. Utah went up 35-0 in the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl in 2015. But even in that game, the Utes had to hang on to beat BYU.

The way this season has gone, playing second stringers might not make much difference for the Utes. There has been little variance between first and second team production. Whittingham is calling this “the year we were more equipped to get it done as far as depth goes, and being able to withstand some personnel losses.”

Chase Hansen went out on a targeting call last Saturday and Francis Bernard dominated with 10 tackles, three for loss. Tyler Huntley broke his collarbone at Arizona State and Jason Shelley led Utah to back-to-back wins. Zack Moss damaged his knee and Armand Shyne rushed for 174 yards the next game. Jaylen Dixon —who didn’t start until the fifth game and has rotated with Britain Covey — tormented Colorado with a 125-yard receiving day. Maxs Tupai had five tackles and a sack, last Saturday, while spelling Bradlee Anae. Orlando Umana effectively filled in for three games at center for injured Lo Falemaka.

No wonder Whittingham has confidence. He has starting talent that isn’t starting.

Whittingham admits there’s an argument for resting starters. He’s one game from the Rose Bowl. Why not circle the wagons? He considers BYU the 10th-most important opponent on his schedule — after nine conference games.

That’s not arrogance, it’s practicality.

Sitting his stars he says, is “a philosophical question” but “it is not our approach.”

“It is a normal week, but it is not a conference game,” Whittingham said.

Utah can reach the Rose Bowl with or without a win over the Cougars. But resting players can disrupt timing, diminish confidence, insult opponents and dull a team’s competitive edge. Conversely, playing his first team could leave it unnecessarily vulnerable to injury and fatigue.

Whittingham will try to strike a balance by getting his team off to a fast start and substituting freely. Slow starts, though, have been “a recurring theme.” The Utes will try some big-strike plays, but also attempt to control the tempo. If they fall behind by a wide margin, they shouldn’t overreach. A loss only hurts them if they don’t reach the Rose Bowl, by lowering their postseason profile.

Whittingham tells his players on rivalry week that “Utah does not lose to BYU.” Agreeable as the seven-game win streak has been for him, he shouldn’t let emotion rule. A big lead or a big deficit is the perfect reason for a lineup shift. But with 10 of the last 12 games having been decided by a touchdown or less, what are the odds of that?

Another Utah-BYU nail-biter is exactly what the Utes don’t need.