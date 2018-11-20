SALT LAKE CITY — “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” just dropped its official trailer, and it shows off a stubbly hero who is not unlike Chris Pratt.

Psst. That’s because Chris Pratt voices the character.

But it’s also because the movie leans into Pratt’s previous film roles. For example, he has a sidekick named Planty, which is a potted plant that is not dissimilar to Groot from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

And Pratt’s character, Emmet, meets Rex Dangervest, who is archaeologist, cowboy and velociraptor trainer (who is voiced by, yes, Chris Pratt).

So, yeah, lots of Chris Pratt this time around.

Watch the trailer below:

The sequel film will begin five years after the Master Builders saved the world from President Business, according to Entertainment Weekly. But now, Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) and Emmet will have to battle LEGO DUPLO alien invaders, beginning a huge war.

Read more: Debut 'Lego Movie 2' trailer shows that everything is NOT awesome

Here's the new title for the 'Lego Movie' sequel