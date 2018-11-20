SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man who died following a verbal argument Tuesday.

While the death is being treated as "suspicious," police aren't sure if they're investigating a murder.

About 11:40 a.m., officers were called to an apartment at 3401 S. 200 East. During the initial call, a woman indicated that the victim was not conscious, not breathing and had been stabbed, said South Salt Lake police detective Gary Keller.

Emergency crews took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. But Keller said there was no evidence of any stab wounds. The death was being treated Tuesday as a full arrest that is "suspicious in nature," he said.

The man lived in the apartment where he was found. Detectives are investigating reports that he was in a verbal argument with another man prior to police being called, Keller said.

Investigators also hoped to question the woman to ask why she believed the victim was stabbed, he said. Police did not know Tuesday how the woman may have been involved in the confrontation.

The deceased man's name has not yet been released.