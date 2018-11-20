“CREED II” — 3 stars — Michael B. Jordan, Dolph Lundgren, Tessa Thompson, Sylvester Stallone, Florian Munteanu ; PG-13 (sports action violence, language and a scene of sensuality); in general release; running time: 130 minutes

“Creed II” plays things a little too close to the “Rocky” formula — but matching this particular formula isn’t exactly a bad thing.

Steven Caple Jr.’s follow-up to 2015’s “Creed” finds Apollo Creed’s son Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) on the verge of winning the heavyweight title. Things have been going pretty well under the tutelage of ex-champ Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), and once Adonis wins the belt, he finds enough nerve to propose to his longtime girlfriend, aspiring vocal artist Bianca (Tessa Thompson).

Barry Wetcher, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Sylvester Stallone stars as Rocky Balboa and Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in “Creed II.”

Strangely, the title and the promise of a new marriage still leave the champ feeling empty, so when one of Rocky’s old foes comes knocking — the foe who just happens to have killed Apollo three decades earlier — Adonis can’t resist the challenge.

Back in Ukraine, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) has been trying to reclaim his lost glory through his up-and-coming son Viktor (Florian Munteanu). Drago’s defeat to Balboa in the ′80s ruined his life and tore his family apart, and he sees Viktor as his redemption.

As the pieces fall into place, a familiar narrative plays out: Rocky refuses to train Adonis, Adonis loses his focus and approaches the fight for the wrong reasons and the bout with Viktor goes badly … though not quite as badly as it went for Apollo (may he rest in peace).

Pretty much anyone who has ever seen a “Rocky” sequel could map out the rest of “Creed II’s” plot and hit nine points out of 10. But as predictable as it is, the film still manages to hit an array of powerful emotional chords. When the “Rocky” theme finally arrives, it still delivers the chills, and those in the audience will cheer along with those onscreen.

At the same time, “Creed II’s” best elements are more under the radar — and a bit more unexpected. The more time we spend with Viktor, the more we understand he’s no villain, and it’s easy to sympathize with Ivan, too. As a result, the final third-act rematch carries more weight than the routine good vs. evil, “Rocky” underdog formula.

Barry Wetcher, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed and Tessa Thompson as Bianca in “Creed II.”

The parent-child dynamic extends to Adonis’ side of the ring as well — and not just because of Apollo (or his mother Mary Anne, played by a returning Phylicia Rashad). Soon after becoming engaged, Bianca discovers she’s pregnant, and Adonis’ efforts to adjust to the responsibilities of fatherhood are every bit as meaningful as his efforts in the ring. Even Rocky gets in on the act with a small but meaningful subplot about his son Robert.

The depth of character prevents “Creed II” from feeling too routine, and Jordan and Co.’s performances are strong enough to carry the film without leaning on the usual pomp and circumstance. The production is clean, and the boxing scenes are well-cut and suspenseful. Still, the return of the “Rocky” theme is a reminder that in spite of their clear quality, “Creed” and “Creed II” still feel too dependent on their predecessors. You feel like you’re watching “Rocky VIII” as much as “Creed II.”

The “Rocky” formula is good enough that these films could probably go on forever, but now that the Drago story is out of the way, Stallone should really pass the torch and give Adonis Creed a movie of his own.

Rating explained: “Creed II” is rated PG-13 for a good deal of boxing violence, along with some associated vulgarity and gore and some profanity and mild sexual content.