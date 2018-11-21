This Thanksgiving, like scads of other Americans, I’ll be sitting around a table surrounded by family and friends, eating a little too much, laughing so hard I think I’ll split open and trying to outdo at least one and maybe more of my siblings in the outrageous retelling of our supposedly shared memories. We have a lot of Thanksgivings under our belts, which means there’s plenty of fodder for frivolity.

But earlier this week, I was sitting at a very different table, participating in a media panel for a gathering of experts from across the state who tackle suicide prevention. We talked about how to talk about suicide, with discussion of the best way to reach out to those who might be struggling or grieving or feeling lost. There’s real concern that the media can create harm in the ways we report on suicide. And the truth is, with social media, livestreaming, viral memes, blogging, etc., virtually everyone is media to some degree. It’s important to avoid increasing distress or ignoring pain, and we all have opportunities to provide helpful information, resources and hope if we’ll just step up and do it.

It strikes me that those two tables — my family feast and the gathering of experts — share something important that has to be considered as the next few weeks' varied holidays come racing toward us: Both are endeavors that should be handled with care and with a great deal of love.

The holidays tend to be joyous in my extended clan, a chance for a mini reunion with smoked turkey as a bonus. But it’s not such a great occasion for everyone.

I usually have some bittersweet thoughts about Thanksgivings past and how much I miss my folks and our old traditions, like how we’d stuff ourselves then leg-wrestle to get up the energy to tackle dessert. Occasionally we’d cap the evening by decorating the Christmas tree, my mom handing her kids each ornament one at a time, then later insisting we put silver icicles on the tree maddeningly slowly and carefully. I still hate those icicles.

But it’s funny how things that were chores become the thing you’d love to do one more time, when the people you did them with are gone.

For a significant number of people, though, the start of an extended holiday season may be more bitter than sweet, especially if they’re going to be spending them mostly alone or if they’re struggling with depression or upsetting life events that may throw things off. When things aren't going well, the "joy" of the season feels resoundingly absent.

A lot of sorrowing goes on during the holidays. The University of California’s Leonard Davis School of Gerontology this week mailed reporters a reminder that a lot of older people are alone during the holidays, far from family and sometimes friends. Even normally sociable seniors may find themselves alone as friends go off to their own families. More people may be solo because they never had children or have outlived loved ones, especially as our national demographic patterns shift. Nor is the only challenge loneliness. Travel may be tricky in unplanned ways, like not having handrails an older person is used to or the danger posed by unexpected tripping hazards like loose rugs in other people's homes.

And seniors aren’t the only ones who might need special love and care. Teens and adults who are anxious or skittish, veterans with PTSD (visible or not), single adults who wish they weren’t, people away from home and their own traditions, are just a few of those who merit extra consideration.

Thanksgiving traditionally kicks off a reminder that we have a great deal for which to give thanks. But it’s also a reminder to be mindful and be numbered among the blessings when others give thanks.