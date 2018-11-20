SALT LAKE CITY — The latest Facebook feature-turned-blunder caused many to raise their eyebrows on Monday.

What’s happening: Ryan Mac wrote a story for BuzzFeed News on Monday about the new Facebook “auto-response” comment feature that has some pretty controversial suggestions for what to say in response to posts containing sensitive content.

Mac reports that a handful of people noticed Facebook was offering them “preset” comments for several news stories.

Example: For an MSNBC broadcast covering the shooting that took place at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital, Facebook suggested comments like “This is so sad” and the prayer hands emoji.

Reactions: NBCUniversal contractor, Stephanie Haberman, reacted to the new feature on Twitter.

So I’m just noticing that Facebook has a thoughts and prayers autoresponder on our Chicago Hospital shooting livestream and I have thoughts pic.twitter.com/8LQULnbQty — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) November 19, 2018

Another social media user said the function was dystopian.

This wins for most dystopian thing I've seen all day (and I live in the smoke-drenched Bay Area where everyone is wearing masks, so that's saying a lot) — Mariam "Unknown Middle Easterner" Hosseini (@yogurtsoda) November 19, 2018

According to Mac, other videos that the feature was being tested on included Phoenix’s Fox 10 story about a sexual assault and possible shooting in a Catholic supply store. Facebook’s algorithm suggested comments like “respect” and “take care.”

Resolution: “(While) Facebook seems to be aiming to improve engagement on live video, critics have called the prompts insensitive and further evidence that the company has not thought out the human impact or consequences of its products,” Mac said.

Facebook disabled the feature following the publication of Mac’s story.

"Clearly this wasn’t implemented properly and we have disabled this feature for now,” a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

