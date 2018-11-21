SALT LAKE CITY — Americans are searching the internet for Thanksgiving meals, pies and recipes, according to the latest data from Google Trends.

Food: Turkey tops the list of the most-searched Thanksgiving recipes on Google for the past week in the United States. Stuffing rests at the No. 2 slot, followed by green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie.

Turkey: Turkey cooking techniques are different for every state. Most states are Googling how to cook a smoked turkey. However, most of New England wants to know how to roast a turkey, while much of the South wants to know more about fried turkeys.

Utah is searching for smoked turkey more than roast or fried turkey.

Pies: Pumpkin pie is not the only pie Americans are searching for. Though pumpkin pie is the most-searched pie, pecan pie, apple pie, sweet potato pie and cherry pie are all heavily searched Thanksgiving Day desserts this week.