SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready for snow and cold temperatures on Thanksgiving.

What’s happening: A frost will bring valley rain to the Wasatch Front, along with snow above 6,000 feet, according to KSL-TV.

More valley rain and mountain snow will fall on Friday. Cold air will come along on Saturday.

Though there won’t be rain on Sunday and Monday, the temperatures will be solidly freezing.

Temperatures will hit 46 degrees on Thursday and 49 degrees on Friday. Rain and a few showers are expected both days, according to AccuWeather.

Nationwide: The Northeast will experience its coldest Thanksgiving on record, according to The Weather Channel. An arctic air mass will rush through the Northeast.