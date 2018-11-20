SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready for snow and cold temperatures on Thanksgiving.
What’s happening: A frost will bring valley rain to the Wasatch Front, along with snow above 6,000 feet, according to KSL-TV.Comment on this story
- More valley rain and mountain snow will fall on Friday. Cold air will come along on Saturday.
- Though there won’t be rain on Sunday and Monday, the temperatures will be solidly freezing.
- Temperatures will hit 46 degrees on Thursday and 49 degrees on Friday. Rain and a few showers are expected both days, according to AccuWeather.
Nationwide: The Northeast will experience its coldest Thanksgiving on record, according to The Weather Channel. An arctic air mass will rush through the Northeast.
- The highest temperatures could be the coldest on record. The low temperatures will be 15 to 30 degrees below average on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
- Some areas may experience temperatures 25 degrees below.
- The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade might even be “a frigid nightmare,” according to The New York Post.