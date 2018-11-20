Matt Rourke, AP
SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready for snow and cold temperatures on Thanksgiving.

What’s happening: A frost will bring valley rain to the Wasatch Front, along with snow above 6,000 feet, according to KSL-TV.

  • More valley rain and mountain snow will fall on Friday. Cold air will come along on Saturday.
  • Though there won’t be rain on Sunday and Monday, the temperatures will be solidly freezing.
  • Temperatures will hit 46 degrees on Thursday and 49 degrees on Friday. Rain and a few showers are expected both days, according to AccuWeather.

Nationwide: The Northeast will experience its coldest Thanksgiving on record, according to The Weather Channel. An arctic air mass will rush through the Northeast.

  • The highest temperatures could be the coldest on record. The low temperatures will be 15 to 30 degrees below average on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
  • Some areas may experience temperatures 25 degrees below.
  • The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade might even be “a frigid nightmare,” according to The New York Post.
