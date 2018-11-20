SALT LAKE CITY — While noting that he "clearly abused" his role as CEO of the Unified Fire Authority, the authority's board of directors announced Tuesday it will not pursue legal action against former Chief Michael Jensen.

"We have determined that the cost to recover the misappropriated funds would be an additional cost to the public’s money with small chance of success as reflected by the attorney general’s decision to not prosecute. Due to this, legal action will not be pursued," the board said in a prepared statement.

The decision not to pursue civil action follows a 196-page report issued earlier this year by the Utah Attorney General's Office that concluded Jensen and his former deputy, Gaylord Scott, used taxpayer money for "exorbitant bonuses," reimbursement for personal vacations attached to official travel, expensive meals, and spent thousands on iPads, Apple watches, Nikon cameras and iMacs, all totaling at least $370,000.

But prosecutors declined to file criminal charges, citing an unliklihood of conviction at trial.

On Tuesday, the board emphasized again that Jensen "took advantage" of his position as CEO of the board, and "used his position as UFA chief, as well as other political positions he held, including being a member of the Salt Lake County Council, to manipulate the UFA/UFSA boards for personal gain. We believe that had he not held those other positions, he never would have been appointed as fire chief."

But citing "a failure" with past legal counsel and the parting agreement the board already made with Jensen, board members said they will not pursue legal action.

"The board of directors takes responsibility for the poor choice in hiring and continuing to employ Jensen as the fire chief and for the loss of public funds that occurred as a result of his hiring," the statement says.

"We have taken steps to ensure this never happens again."

Both Jensen and Scott resigned from the Unified Fire Authority. Jensen is a Salt Lake County councilman and a member of the Utah Inland Port Authority Board, despite calls for his resignation.