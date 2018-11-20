SALT LAKE CITY — For the 26th year, Unified Fire Authority will hold a coat drive between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

This year the focus will be on common items that will assist homeless and less-fortunate families stay warm this holiday season.

Items that are needed include gently used or new coats of all sizes; gently used or new blankets; new socks of all sizes; winter gloves of all sizes; cold weather hats (beanies) of all sizes; and toiletries.

Donations can be dropped off at any Unified Fire Authority fire station. An interactive map with locations is located at unifiedfire.org

The majority of donations will be given to St. Vincent de Paul, with some of the donations staying directly within the community where they were donated.