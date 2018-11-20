FAIRFIELD, Utah County — Santa will make a trip from the North Pole to Camp Floyd State Park and Museum on Saturday, Dec. 15.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. visitors can meet with Santa while learning about the Christmas traditions at Camp Floyd, which was built by the U.S. Army in 1858. Today, Camp Floyd State Park features three structures and a cemetery.

The entrance fee is $3 per person or $9 per family.

Camp Floyd State Park and Museum is located 22 miles southwest of Lehi on state Route 73.

For information please call 801-768-8932.