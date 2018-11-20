BYU men’s tennis has announced the signing of Provo native and Timpview standout Josh Pearce for the 2021-22 season.

“Josh has had an outstanding junior career,” BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. “More importantly, however, he has the tools, discipline, drive and mental toughness to become an even better collegiate player.

“He exemplifies what we are looking for in our program: someone that has a proven track record on the court and in the classroom (and who) is service-oriented and a team player and an outstanding citizen. He will be a difference-maker for us in the future. I’m excited that he chose BYU over other outstanding universities.”

Josh Pearce is head coach Brad Pearce’s third son to sign a National Letter of Intent to attend BYU. He is following in the footsteps of his older brothers, John and Matthew.

Pearce has consistently been ranked in the top five in the Intermountain Region and reached a national ranking of No. 97 in the country after winning national events in both singles and doubles.

Carrying a 4.0 GPA, Pearce is also an Eagle Scout.

Pearce intends on serving a mission after graduating from Timpview High School and will join the team for the 2021-22 season.