Utah State track and field released its 2019 indoor and outdoor schedules, as announced by second-year head coach Matt Ingebritsen on Tuesday.

“We are excited about this year’s schedule,” Ingebritsen said. “It will set us up both indoors and outdoors to be ready for big meets at the end of the year, like conference and nationals.”

The Aggies open the indoor portion of the season at the Boise State-hosted Ed Jacoby Invitational on Jan. 11-12, in Nampa, Idaho, before heading to Bozeman, Montana, for the Montana State Dual Meet Challenge on Jan. 18.

Utah State wraps up the January portion of its schedule when the Aggies head to Seattle, Washington, for the Washington Invitational on Jan. 26-27.

The Aggies return to Bronco country for the Boise State-hosted Jackson’s New Balance Invitational on Feb. 1-2. Then, USU will split the squad to send athletes to the New Mexico-hosted Don Kirby Collegiate Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Feb. 8-9, while others will compete in Nampa again at the Bronco Challenge on Feb. 9.

“The Washington Invitational and Don Kirby invite will be great tests for our kids,” Ingebritsen said.

Utah State heads back to Albuquerque for the Mountain West Indoor Championships, hosted by New Mexico, from Feb. 21-23. The Aggie men finished third with 116 points at the 2017 MW Indoor Championships, while the women finished eighth with 44.67 points. Air Force won the men’s title with 206.50 points, and UNLV won the women’s championship with 99 points.

The NCAA Indoor Championships will be held in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 8-9.

The Aggies begin the outdoor portion of their schedule at the UC Irvine-hosted Spring Break Collegiate Classic on March 15-16. USU will then send athletes to four separate meets the weekend of March 28-30.

One group will head to the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays from March 28-30, while another group will compete at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in Hayward, California, from March 28-30. A third group will head to the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, California, on March 29-30, and the fourth meet of the weekend, the Utah Valley Collegiate Invitational, is on March 28, in Orem, Utah.

April will be a busy month for the Aggies, beginning April 5-7, at Arizona State-hosted Sun Angel Classic in Tempe, Arizona.

The very next weekend, Utah State hosts its annual meet, the Aggie Invitational, from April 12-13, at the Ralph Maughan Track Stadium.

During the weekend of April 18-20, the Aggies will take part in four separate meets – the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate (April 18 in Long Beach, California), the Bryan Clay Invitational (April 18-19 in Azusa, California), the Mt. SAC Relays (April 18-20 in Torrance, California) and the Beach Invitational (April 19-20 in Long Beach, California).

“The Texas Relays, Stanford Invitational, Mt. SAC Relays and Beach Invitational will give the kids an opportunity to be tested against some of the nation’s best,” Ingebritsen said. “The entire schedule will put us in the best possible positions to have a great year, and I’m excited to see what comes of it.”

Utah State will head south down I-15 the weekend of April 26-27, to take part in the BYU-hosted Clarence Robison Invitational in Provo, Utah.

The Aggies will conclude the regular season portion of their schedule on May 1-2, at the Weber State-hosted Twilight Meet in Ogden, Utah.

Utah State heads to Clovis, California, for the Mountain West Outdoor Championships from May 8-11. Thirteen Aggies earned a total of 15 all-MW honors at the 2018 Outdoor Championships, where the men placed fourth overall with 131 points and the women captured fifth place with 78 points.

Qualifying Aggies will then make a return trip to the Golden State for the NCAA West Preliminary Championships, May 23-25, at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California. The NCAA Outdoor Finals will take place June 5-8, in Austin, Texas.