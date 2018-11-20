SALT LAKE CITY — Thanksgiving dinner won’t cost you a thigh or a leg this year.

Cost: The average cost for Thanksgiving dinner in 2018 is expected to be about $48.90, according to USA Today.

That amount includes the cost of necessities for a Thanksgiving dinner that will serve 10 people. And yes, it includes space for leftovers.

That is actually 22 cents less than last year’s total, according to Mental Floss.

USA Today collected the numbers by looking at data from the American Farm Bureau Association.

Here’s what the $48.90 will get you (with average costs):

16-pound turkey ($21.71)

14-ounce package of stuffing ($2.87)

Three pounds of sweet potatoes ($3.39)

A dozen rolls ($2.25)

12 ounces of cranberries ($2.65)

Other ingredients (not specified)

Cheaper: It’s cheaper to make dinner on your own than through a catering service, according to Mental Floss. Numbers from the Farm Bureau estimate that Thanksgiving would increase by 60 percent from a catering service.