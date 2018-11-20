1 of 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Thanksgiving dinner won’t cost you a thigh or a leg this year.
Cost: The average cost for Thanksgiving dinner in 2018 is expected to be about $48.90, according to USA Today.
- That amount includes the cost of necessities for a Thanksgiving dinner that will serve 10 people. And yes, it includes space for leftovers.
- That is actually 22 cents less than last year’s total, according to Mental Floss.
- USA Today collected the numbers by looking at data from the American Farm Bureau Association.
Here’s what the $48.90 will get you (with average costs):
- 16-pound turkey ($21.71)
- 14-ounce package of stuffing ($2.87)
- Three pounds of sweet potatoes ($3.39)
- A dozen rolls ($2.25)
- 12 ounces of cranberries ($2.65)
- Other ingredients (not specified)
Cheaper: It’s cheaper to make dinner on your own than through a catering service, according to Mental Floss. Numbers from the Farm Bureau estimate that Thanksgiving would increase by 60 percent from a catering service.