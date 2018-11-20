1 of 2
Roasted turkey garnished with cranberries on a rustic-style table decorated with pumpkins, gourds, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, baked vegetables, pie, flowers and candles.
SALT LAKE CITY — Thanksgiving dinner won’t cost you a thigh or a leg this year.

Cost: The average cost for Thanksgiving dinner in 2018 is expected to be about $48.90, according to USA Today.

  • That amount includes the cost of necessities for a Thanksgiving dinner that will serve 10 people. And yes, it includes space for leftovers.
  • That is actually 22 cents less than last year’s total, according to Mental Floss.
  • USA Today collected the numbers by looking at data from the American Farm Bureau Association.

Here’s what the $48.90 will get you (with average costs):

  • 16-pound turkey ($21.71)
  • 14-ounce package of stuffing ($2.87)
  • Three pounds of sweet potatoes ($3.39)
  • A dozen rolls ($2.25)
  • 12 ounces of cranberries ($2.65)
  • Other ingredients (not specified)

Cheaper: It’s cheaper to make dinner on your own than through a catering service, according to Mental Floss. Numbers from the Farm Bureau estimate that Thanksgiving would increase by 60 percent from a catering service.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.