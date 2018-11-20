SYRACUSE — Ever encounter a ghost?

You just might during a sunset hike and ghost hunt at Antelope Island State Park on Friday, Nov. 30.

The half-mile guided hike will begin at 6:30 p.m. and take participants to the Frary homestead, where island resident Alice Frary died as her husband fought for his own life to bring her medicine from the mainland in September 1897.

Once at the homestead, participants will spend some time at the site to see if Mrs. Frary is still there.

The hike will leave the parking lot at 6:45 pm. This program is limited to 15 participants. Please register by e-mail to [email protected], or by phone at 801-927-0545.

Antelope Island State Park is located approximately 41 miles north of Salt Lake City. Take Exit 332 off Interstate 15, then drive west on Antelope Drive to the park entrance gate. The park is 7 miles west of the entrance gate across the Davis County Causeway.