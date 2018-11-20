MAGNA — The Great Salt Lake Marina will host a full moon walk across the expanse of Silver Sands Beach at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The walk will begin at sunset, and participants will watch as the full moon rises over the Wasatch Mountains and casts its reflection over the Great Salt Lake.

During the walk, rangers will tell strange stories of the lake from times past, some true, others merely tall tales.

Participants should meet at the observation point just past the visitor center at 4:45 pm. Please be on time, as the park gates will close shortly after 5 p.m.

The half-mile walk will be on relatively flat terrain. Flashlights are recommended. While the event is free, rangers are asking everyone pay the $3 per vehicle entry fee to the park, which is located at 1075 S. 13312 West. Dogs are welcome.