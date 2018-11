IVINS, Washington County — Need a way to work off all the calories from your Thanksgiving feast?

Snow Canyon State Park is hosting free moonlit hikes on Friday and Saturday. Both round-trip hikes are 2 miles. Friday’s hike will begin at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s hike will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Space for both hikes is limited and registration is required at 435-628-2255.

The park is located at 1002 N. Snow Canyon Road.